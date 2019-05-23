The City of Napa says the Pacific Gas & Electric Company failed to properly mark its gas line, which resulted in a leak when city crews struck the line with a backhoe on Wednesday.
The gas leak was reported to PG&E just before 10 a.m. at Pinewood and Carmel Drives. Residents in the immediate area were asked to stay inside, and Austin Way at Atherton Circle and parts of Carmel were closed, according to city alerts sent on Nixle and social media shortly before 11 a.m. The Napa Fire Department responded.
PG&E said yesterday through spokesperson Deanna Contreras that the investigation was still ongoing, but the utility believed it was caused by a crew failing to call 811 before digging. State law requires contractors to do this so that underground infrastructure can be marked before digging.
Greg Sutter of the city's Utilities Department Water Division said Thursday that the city crew had received word around 5:15 a.m. that day that an eight-inch water main broke. Staff was on site about an hour later and digging began around 9 a.m.
The city called 811 and waited for utilities to mark their lines, but PG&E marked the area as not having any electric or gas lines, he said.
PG&E did not immediately return a request for comment.