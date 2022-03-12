City of Napa seeking community input for first Local Roadway Safety Plan

A plan to improve traffic safety in the city of Napa is in the works. The city is currently seeking community input to help develop its first comprehensive Local Roadway Safety Plan.

Public Works Director Julie Lucido said the plan — intended to enhance traffic safety in the city for all transportation modes — is being built with vehicle collision data from 2016 to 2020, community input and feedback from various stakeholder groups.

“We’re using that data to develop projects and programs and strategies to essentially look at the areas where we have the highest numbers of collisions,” Lucido said.

The main platform for community input is an interactive city map, found under the Report a Concern tab on a section of the city’s website set up for the plan (https://www.cityofnapa.org/1113/Local-Roadway-Safety-Plan). Anyone who’d like to participate can draw lines or pin locations on the map where they have traffic concerns, then write comments to describe those concerns.

“That is the best, main way to participate,” Lucido said. “Folks can enter specifically, on a map, locations where they have concerns.”

A map showing traffic collisions from 2016 to 2020 can also be found on the website. The map notes the severity of injuries from the collisions by using different-colored dots and includes specific data about each collision — such as the date the collision occurred, population density of the area, whether the collision happened at an intersection or not, what the weather was, what the primary factor of the collision was, and much more.

Lorien Clark, the city’s transportation planner in charge of the project, said she thinks there’s great local leadership to help develop the plan in the stakeholder groups, including the Downtown Napa Association, Slow Down Napa and the Napa County Bicycle Coalition. To meet the four “E’s” of traffic safety — engineering, enforcement, education and emergency services — developing the plan will also involve engagement with the city’s police and fire departments, she said.

Clark added that the project is being funded mostly by a $72,000 state of California grant, with the city contributing $8,000.

The safety plan, once completed later this year, will serve as a foundational traffic safety document, Lucido said. For one, it will help set up a framework for a “Vision Zero Policy,” which would attempt to set in place a plan to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries while increasing safe mobility for all.

And off the back of the safety plan, an update to the city’s traffic calming guidelines will be coming later this year, Lucido said. Traffic calming generally describes engineering measures such as roundabouts and speed bumps that can help calm the flow of traffic. The city’s current traffic calming guidelines were established back in 2005.

“There have been a number of concerns from the community about traffic calming and comfort in walking in neighborhoods,” Lucido said. “Some of that will be picked up in the local roadway safety plan. The traffic calming update is additional work to make sure we fully capture some of those concerns.”

That effort — funded by a $150,000 expenditure from the city — will include a substantial outreach effort of 15 public workshops later this year, covering five different areas of the Napa community, Lucido said.

