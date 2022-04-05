City of Napa seeking input on how to spend $1.15 million in federal pandemic recovery funds

The city of Napa is seeking community input on how to spend $1.15 million in federal American Rescue Act Plan funds.
Those funds have been placed in a “community recovery bank” intended to help Napa’s residents and businesses recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. To figure out where the funds should specifically go, the city’s set up a survey, which will be open until April 15. The Napa City Council will ultimately use that survey data to guide their decisions on how to distribute the funds, according to a press release.
The six-question survey asks respondents to rank categories — housing assistance, childcare, addressing homelessness, workforce development and support for local businesses — they believe are most important to fund.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
It also asks respondents to also rank programs that would best support housing assistance or addressing homelessness: rental assistance, housing location and barrier removal services, support for Accessory Dwelling Unit development, food support and eviction prevention services.
People are also reading…
And it does the same with childcare and business assistance programs. Suggested childcare programs include support to local childcare providers, financial assistance for local families, tuition assistance, tuition reimbursement for the city’s Parks and Recreation programs and assistance to non-profits that provide child development services.
The programs for supporting businesses included in the survey are small business grants, lease or rental assistance, rebate programs such as a gas-powered leaf blower rebate — as California’s 2024 ban on gas-powered leaf blowers inches closer — and workforce development or certification programs.
The ARPA, signed into law about a year ago, allocated about $350 billion in pandemic relief to local governments across the United States. Most of the city’s $15.12 million in ARPA funding — half of which was originally allocated to help balance the city’s current fiscal year budget — was reallocated in March to support city infrastructure needs, projects that went unfunded because of the pandemic, public health costs and the city’s response to homelessness.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Sally Schmitt passed away on March 5, but she left a legacy in the Napa Valley, which she preserved in her memoir, "Six California Kitchens."
Most local homeowners, or would-be homeowners, know it’s a seller’s market out there. Multiple offers, tens of thousands of dollars over the a…
A former Napa resident imprisoned for murdering his ex-girlfriend has had his parole recommendation overturned.
Napa County in recent weeks has worked on a new budget, including setting money aside for a purchase of Skyline Wilderness Park and potential …
The state Fair Political Practices Commission will investigate citizen allegations that Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza has a conflict …
This Napa man had made, and given away, up to 1,000 birdhouses — all for free.
Judd Wallenbrock, president and CEO of C. Mondavi & Family, is leading the historic winery in to a new phase with a goal to establish it a…
The Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District carried out a homeless encampment cleanup on a small island in the Napa River, l…
Kathleen Scavone explores trails and wildlife to be found at the American Canyon Wetlands.
As the first Black woman to be named head winemaker in Napa Valley, Victoria Coleman has been finetuning her style for over 15 years.