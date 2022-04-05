City of Napa seeking input on how to spend $1.15 million in federal pandemic recovery funds

The city of Napa is seeking community input on how to spend $1.15 million in federal American Rescue Act Plan funds.

Those funds have been placed in a “community recovery bank” intended to help Napa’s residents and businesses recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. To figure out where the funds should specifically go, the city’s set up a survey, which will be open until April 15. The Napa City Council will ultimately use that survey data to guide their decisions on how to distribute the funds, according to a press release.

The six-question survey asks respondents to rank categories — housing assistance, childcare, addressing homelessness, workforce development and support for local businesses — they believe are most important to fund.

It also asks respondents to also rank programs that would best support housing assistance or addressing homelessness: rental assistance, housing location and barrier removal services, support for Accessory Dwelling Unit development, food support and eviction prevention services.

And it does the same with childcare and business assistance programs. Suggested childcare programs include support to local childcare providers, financial assistance for local families, tuition assistance, tuition reimbursement for the city’s Parks and Recreation programs and assistance to non-profits that provide child development services.

The programs for supporting businesses included in the survey are small business grants, lease or rental assistance, rebate programs such as a gas-powered leaf blower rebate — as California’s 2024 ban on gas-powered leaf blowers inches closer — and workforce development or certification programs.

The ARPA, signed into law about a year ago, allocated about $350 billion in pandemic relief to local governments across the United States. Most of the city’s $15.12 million in ARPA funding — half of which was originally allocated to help balance the city’s current fiscal year budget — was reallocated in March to support city infrastructure needs, projects that went unfunded because of the pandemic, public health costs and the city’s response to homelessness.

