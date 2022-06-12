City of Napa seeking input on roundabout public art proposals

The city of Napa is now seeking community input on proposals for its largest public art project to date, which when finished will be installed near the city’s trio of traffic roundabouts west of downtown Napa.

The selected artwork will likely be installed on a portion of pavement in the southeast corner of the roundabout at First Street and California Boulevard. Katrina Gregory, the city’s recreation manager, said the city’s hoping the artwork will be finished and installed by the summer or fall of 2023.

Under the organization of Artsource Consulting, a selection panel of Bay Area art professionals and a representative from the city’s public art steering committee — Abby Chen, Rhea Fontaine, Betti-Sue Hertz, Gordon Huether and then-committee member Judy Chang — previously selected four finalists for the roundabout project from 204 applications.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Three of the selected artists have now submitted conceptual designs, and the panel is set to hear presentations about those proposals from the three artists on July 29, Gregory said. At that time, the panel will also receive submitted community feedback on the designs, which the city is facilitating through a survey available on its website until June 24.

“We want to hear from the community as much as the art experts who are making their professional recommendation,” Gregory said.

The selection panel will recommend an artist, and that recommendation will go to the city’s public art committee and then to the Napa City Council for final approval. Gregory said the project budget — which comes out of the city’s dedicated Public Art Fund — is $375,000, with $300,000 reserved for the artist’s stipend and $75,000 for additional administrative fees.

Gregory noted that the selected artist will only be able to use up to 20% of the stipend — $60,000 — for an artist’s fee that goes to themselves. The rest, she said, is restricted for the various engineering and fabrication costs associated with actually creating the artwork.

The Public Art Fund is funded through the city’s public art ordinance, which requires commercial developers to either dedicate 1% of construction costs to on-site public art or pay that 1% into the public art fund. The fund currently has a balance of roughly $2 million.

The city’s survey includes information and images from each of the three art proposals. It also includes context about what the city would like the artwork to be. According to the survey, the city is aiming for the piece to “enhance downtown Napa’s image as a world-class art destination” and for it to be original, inviting, aesthetically appealing, iconic, specific to the site, and viewable as a drive-by experience.

“This gateway statement piece is commissioned to amplify the city of Napa on the international art map as well as create a great sense of local community pride,” according to the survey. “The artist and their artwork should reflect our values of diversity and inclusion along with set a high bar for future permanent works.”

Gregory said the area was identified in the city’s Public Art Master Plan as a priority because it’s an important gateway to Napa. City staff and community members who developed the plan had the vision to create this piece of work as a community statement, she said.

“A lot of people travel through that part of town and we want to enhance it aesthetically, but also create a statement that’s important for our community and will be there for a long time,” Gregory said.

The survey asks residents to comment on the strengths and weaknesses of the artwork proposals, as well as how it will be enjoyed by people of all ages and backgrounds and how well it fits into the environment and project site.

The first proposal, by Ilan Averbuch, is titled “The Gate to the City of.” It depicts two abstract railroad track forms standing vertically that are curved toward each other and resemble a gateway. The sculpture would stand 28 feet tall and be made of Cor-Ten weathering steel and granite recycled from old bridges and roads, according to the project description.

The inspiration for the piece is the history of railroads to the west, the project description says. It resembles a gate because that works with the idea of it representing an entrance to the city, and the “humanlike movement” of the piece is an abstract representation of Napa citizens.

“The towering track-like forms provide another path out of the horizontal roundabout, into the heavens.”

The second proposal, by Ana Teresa Fernández, is titled “circulation.” It would be an abstract representation of the prickly pear cactus — which migrated naturally from Baja California to Napa — with several connected silver circles, lined with neon green, according to the project description.

The overall design is inspired by Napa’s landscape; the lines evoke rows of grapevines. That neon green, the “main color,” is the same that workers wear as safety gear while working Napa’s fields, the description says.

“This often invisible population, who toils the earth day and night and also resides in proximity to the affluence, will be at the center of the conversation,” the description says. “The symbolic nature of this color which references ‘hazard, unsafe, proceed with caution,’ and ironically is often not paid attention to, will now pulse with radiance at the heart of this intersection.”

And the final proposal, by Pae White, is titled “aaaaaaannnnnniiiiimmmmmaaaaalllllsssss.” It would consist of several interconnected ¼-inch stainless-steel sculptures coated in primary colors. The sculptures include a yellow snake, a green bear and many others.

The project description notes that the piece is intended to play up the “whimsy and overall beauty” of the animals as tribute to their complexity. It’s also meant to be engaging from various angles to those passing by.

“The work, which is layered, may reveal a different aspect of itself based on which approach and exit the viewer may be taking from the roundabout at the time,” the project description says. “Depending upon the time of day, these silhouetted sculptures have the potential to cast shadows on the ground plane, offering an ever-changing experience of, and relationship to, the site.”

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.