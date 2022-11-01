City of Napa seeks community input on neighborhood traffic calming

The persistence of speeding traffic in the city of Napa’s residential neighborhoods has caused a stir among Napans in recent years, resulting in calls for the city government to slow that traffic down.

Now, the city is working on an update to its traffic calming program, last updated in 2005, that will lay the groundwork for engineered traffic solutions — such as speed bumps, flashing crosswalk beacons and neighborhood traffic circles — to be installed at the neighborhood level. Napa is also seeking community input to help develop a traffic calming toolkit, which will be used to target existing traffic safety issues in Napa’s neighborhoods.

To identify exactly how to approach Napa’s own traffic calming puzzle, the city is set to hold a series of five virtual community meetings in the coming weeks. There will also be two more sets of five meetings at an undetermined point early next year, while the documents are in the process of coming together. Each of the five meetings will focus on one of five split-up areas of Napa — meaning that, in total, three meetings will be dedicated to each area — though attendees may comment on any area of the city’s transportation network at any of the meetings.

The early workshops — scheduled between Nov. 16 and Dec. 1, with each forum running from 5:30 to 7 p.m. — will involve introductions of the city’s project team; an introduction to the project itself, along with associated goals, objectives and a timeline; a segment in which team members listen to the community to document the community’s traffic safety concerns; and a review of existing collision trends in the area, as well as traffic calming measures and their effectiveness, according to the city’s website.

Community members can also submit feedback about traffic via an online map tool available on the city’s website.

Lorien Clark, transportation planner for the city, said in an email the format of the workshops will allow the community to share their thoughts both before the creation of the toolbox and as it moves through development over the coming months. She noted that, as part of the update, the city will also send out brochures to educate the public about specific traffic calming-related topics, the details of which will also be determined through the community inputs.

“Understanding existing conditions and community concerns is vital to the success of the Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program (NTCP),” Clark said in an email. “The information gathered during the community workshops and through the online map tool will be used to draft a traffic calming toolbox that is tailored to meet the needs of the community.”

Clark also noted that the scope of the program doesn’t at this point include traffic calming project construction, though Napa is exploring additional funding sources for that purpose. She added in the email that relevant information gained from developing the city’s first Local Roadway Safety Plan — which analyzes traffic safety issues within Napa using vehicle collision data and recommends solutions — will also be included in the Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program development.

Joyce Stavert, co-founder of Slow Down Napa, a community movement that started about two years ago because of concerns about speeding in residential neighborhoods, said in an email that the group is happy the long-planned meetings are finally happening.

"We are hopeful that if enough resident voices speak up as to how frustrated we are with speeding and unsafe driving, the city will take it seriously and develop a true traffic calming plan that addresses the needs of the city's growth over the past 20 years,” Stavert wrote.

Maureen Trippe, another Slow Down Napa co-founder, noted that much has happened in the past year to help with slowing down traffic, including lower speed limits on 12 street segments and the city’s Local Roadway Safety Plan. At the same time, she said, the currently planned result will essentially be another study, and she’s hoping enough participation in the meetings will bring about actionable outcomes.