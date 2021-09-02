City of Napa sets up recreation scholarships for seniors

Linda Button, recreation coordinator, said at the meeting that seven people had filled out applications so far and six had registered, three weeks after she first sent notices out about the program. All but one of the seniors is single, she said, and half are Latinx. Those who’ve applied so far have been interested in exercise classes, a meditation class and ukulele classes, she said. And, she added, the total registration fees paid for by the program have added up to about $1,300 so far.

One senior interested in the program, Button added, was an 87 year old woman who used to take the drawing and painting class from longtime instructor Joan Tillotson. The woman previously had to stop taking classes because she couldn’t afford it.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“She had to stop taking the classes because of the cost, she could no longer afford it, but she was thrilled yesterday that she’s not only reconnecting to a passion that she had but also with an instructor that she took classes from years ago,” Button said. “People are absolutely thrilled when they find out they’ve qualified."

Commission member Mark Lucas thanked the city representatives for setting up the scholarship program, and said it was great to see the program finally come together.