City of Napa still benefitting from local economic surge

COVID-19 shocked the city of Napa’s finances back in 2020.

Tax revenues plummeted when the virus triggered business shutdowns, emptied hotels, and halted travel. The city, in response, rapidly cut expenses and staffing to stay afloat through the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

One year later, bolstered by nearly $15 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act — which included about $350 billion in aid to states and local governments — the city transitioned to recovery. That was June 2021. COVID-19 case rates were low, California had opened back up and visitors were flocking back to Napa.

And though two COVID-19 variants have since surged through Napa — bringing historical highs in local case rates and hospitalizations — the economic recovery that started up in 2021 has exceeded expectations. The city is now projecting it won’t even need the American Rescue Plan funding to balance the budget, according to the city’s budget officer Jessie Gooch.

A plan to allocate those funds on one-time projects will go before the Napa City Council in March, Gooch said at a council meeting this week.

Another sign of recovery is that, in November last year, the city of Napa was also able to refill a projected $5.44 million budget surplus from the 2020-2021 budget back into park improvements, sidewalks and other areas that were cut in 2020.

City manager Steve Potter, however, cautioned people to remember that city revenues had still taken a significant hit, that the surplus was the result of the roughly $20 million drop in expected revenue the city had budgeted for.

“I think it’s important to remember, and keep in mind, that we did not experience an increase in general fund operating revenue this year,” Potter said at the time. “Our current financial situation is a result of the actions we took.”

Robert Eyler, a Sonoma State economics professor and president of Economic Forensics and Analytics Inc., told the City Council in December 2021 that Napa’s local economy had been recovering better than most other California travel destinations.

He told the council that’s likely because major areas of travel popular in other cities, like for conferences, haven’t made a comeback so far. And Napa’s been an appealing destination for people who want to get out of urban areas, he said.

“Napa has really gotten sort of this perfect, positive storm of recovery where people have wanted to get out of the more urban areas of California,” Eyler said at the time.

But he also told the council that the rise of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 could dampen the local recovery.

Reasons for caution were also brought up during a financial forecast presentation last week. Gooch told the City Council that, according to the forecast, city spending will likely outstrip revenues during the next five fiscal years.

But predicting future budgets is currently more difficult than usual because of COVID-19, she said. One question clouding the forecast is whether the current recovery is sustainable or just the result of pent-up demand being let loose, she said. And, Gooch added, the future impact of COVID-19 on the workforce — also taking into account future variants — is currently unknown.

“Even if the virus continues to become less deadly overall, widespread illness and increasing long-term disability has impacts on workforce availability,” Gooch said.

City staff vacancies are another area of recovery from the pandemic that continues to persist. The city established a goal in the current budget to refill about 60 positions that were left vacant to save money in 2020-2021.

And the city has recently made some progress filling vacancies, according to Human Resources Director Heather Ruiz. But the city still maintains about 76 staff vacancies overall, Ruiz said in January.

