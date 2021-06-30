City of Napa to begin reopening in-person public services and meetings in July

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Each meeting body has unique needs and requirements, and we are looking for the best solutions for each one, which include staffing, technology, and other resources,” French said in an email.

French also said the city may retain some of the virtual tools that have been used in its public meetings over the past year, depending on the availability of staffing, technology, and other resources. Official meeting protocols will be sent out to the public as soon as a plan is in place, French said in the email.

The city held its first virtual City Council meeting on March 31 last year, in response to the encroaching COVID-19 pandemic. Virtual public meetings have continued on throughout the pandemic for most governmental boards.

The Napa Valley Unified School District is planning to allow in-person public attendance at school board meetings starting in August, said NVUSD spokesperson Stacy Rollo in an email.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors has allowed limited in-person attendance at its meetings since March 4 this year, about a month following a period when the county and most of California were under strict regional COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.