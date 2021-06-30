 Skip to main content
City of Napa to begin reopening in-person public services and meetings in July
Local government

City of Napa to begin reopening in-person public services and meetings in July

Napa City Hall

Napa City Hall. 

 Howard Yune, Register

The City of Napa plans to open government buildings for public service starting July 6, and city meetings are also set to begin opening up for in-person attendance next month, starting off with a Napa City Council meeting on July 20.

Once July 6 hits, city buildings will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a city press release. The buildings will be physically closed to the public on Fridays, but community members will still be able to access city staff and services by phone or appointment depending on the requested services.

Jaina French, a spokesperson for the city, said in an email that the city looks forward to returning all public meetings to an in-person format as soon as possible. She added that convenience, equitable access, and safety — for both Napa community members and city staff — are of the utmost importance to the city. 

The press release notes that the city wants to do all it can to ensure local COVID-19 infection rates continue to fall and vaccination rates continue to rise.

According to French, the Napa city clerk’s office is in the process of working with staff members who manage board, commission, and committee meetings to implement a plan for opening the meetings back up for in-person attendance. The timelines for opening up the city’s various board and commission meetings for in-person attendance may vary, she added.

“Each meeting body has unique needs and requirements, and we are looking for the best solutions for each one, which include staffing, technology, and other resources,” French said in an email.

French also said the city may retain some of the virtual tools that have been used in its public meetings over the past year, depending on the availability of staffing, technology, and other resources. Official meeting protocols will be sent out to the public as soon as a plan is in place, French said in the email.

The city held its first virtual City Council meeting on March 31 last year, in response to the encroaching COVID-19 pandemic. Virtual public meetings have continued on throughout the pandemic for most governmental boards.

The Napa Valley Unified School District is planning to allow in-person public attendance at school board meetings starting in August, said NVUSD spokesperson Stacy Rollo in an email.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors has allowed limited in-person attendance at its meetings since March 4 this year, about a month following a period when the county and most of California were under strict regional COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.

“Bottom line is we are open for business,” county spokesperson Janet Upton said in an email. “Our offices never closed but we did go to a virtual format for all public meetings during the height of the pandemic. We are back to in-person, though asking partially or unvaccinated employees and visitors to wear masks.”

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213. You can follow him on Twitter @Edward_E_Booth.

