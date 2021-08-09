City of Napa to continue exploring project labor agreements

Out of a desire to increase local hiring in city construction projects, the city of Napa is continuing to explore using "project labor agreements" as an option for large-scale city projects.
Project labor agreements are pre-hire bargaining agreements with labor unions that set terms of employment — including pay, benefits and how labor disputes will be resolved — on specific projects. All contractors or subcontractors who win bids on the specific projects then have to agree to the terms of the PLA while carrying out construction.
Long-running controversies around PLAs were evident at the Napa City Council meeting last week, where the council received presentations on PLAs and discussed how the agreements might be used in the city.
After councilmembers expressed a desire to continue learning more about the agreements, the Napa City Council directed staff to continue exploring the possibility of using PLAs for large-scale city construction projects — none of which exist at the moment — and to keep the council informed about potential projects that may work with a PLA.
“I’d like us to look at these as potential tools in our tool box as we move forward, and particularly look at how they might be implemented on larger city projects in the future,” council member Beth Painter said.
Proponents of PLAs, including building trade unions, say the agreements allow projects to be completed on time and on budget, virtually eliminate the possibility of delays or labor conflicts, ensure local hiring, help ensure that hired workers are qualified and create opportunities for entry level workers.
“They create career opportunities and pathways for entry level workers coming in that are coming out of your local school systems, that are coming out of your community college districts, that are coming from a number of different pathways into not just a living wage job but a career, a long-term career,” said Cherie Cabral, a representative of Napa-Solano Building and Construction Trades Council, at the City Council meeting.
To back up her points, Cabral referenced a few case studies. The ongoing Port of Oakland project, she said, has returned over $19 million to the local community in wages as a result of local hiring. And, she said, 2,336 local residents entered building trades apprenticeships for the project, with 21% of hours on the project going to local, disadvantaged workers.
Opponents of the agreements, including groups representing construction contractors, say PLAs are unfair toward non-union workers in an industry rife with labor shortages, that they’re anticompetitive because they make nonunion contractors less interested in bidding for the projects and that they increase construction costs.
Opponents also say many of the supposed benefits of PLAs can be achieved through standard construction contracts.
Nicole Goehring, speaking against PLAs on behalf of the Northern California Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors, Inc. talked about decisions made by the Napa County Board of Supervisors — including to build a re-entry facility and a jail — to go without PLAs because of estimated construction cost increases.
According to previous Register reporting, county consultants estimated the reentry facility could cost about $900,000 more with a PLA, though unions disputed that estimate. And county consultants estimated construction cost on the jail could increase by 10% or 15% under a PLA, which the unions again disputed.
“So what is a PLA,” Goehring said at the meeting. “It’s an exclusionary labor agreement that discourages the vast majority of local contractors and small business owners from competing on and winning construction projects.”
In many cases, proponents and opponents of PLAs dispute what’s stated by the other side about the agreements. For example, Cabral said at the meeting that construction projects under PLAs can actually reduce overall costs — despite the estimates of higher construction costs cited by Goehring — because of the lack of labor disputes or delays.
Council member Mary Luros said it seemed like PLAs could provide many benefits, but she’s concerned about potential negative impacts as well. She said her take is a lot of the concerns with PLAs are based on fear of the unknown, and it’s her hope the city can continue to look into PLAs as an option for large scale projects and also continue discussion about PLAs to quell fears and establish facts.
“When people talk about the effect of PLAs on the cost of construction, we hear all kinds of numbers,” Luros said. “Sometimes they say ‘oh, PLAs are going to be 5% more expensive or 15% more expensive,' but at the end of the day it’s pretty inconclusive and we don’t really know if there is an additional cost and, if so, what it would be.”
“The big thing is that it doesn’t take into account the quality of the work performed or whether the projects were finished on time,” Luros added. “If a project keeps going because there are disputes or other issues that can really significantly add to the cost.”
Painter said, in her opinion, PLAs support hiring local, training and apprenticeship programs, ensuring predictability in terms of job cost, length of construction and staying away from labor strikes.
Most public commenters at the council meeting, many associated with building trades unions, expressed support for PLAs, but largely focused their comments on the benefits of labor unions as a whole.
Ron Frederick, a retired construction contractor, was the sole commenter who spoke against PLAs. He said PLAs cost more money are a pain to handle from a contractor’s perspective.
But David Ross, a retired pile driver, said he supports project labor agreements because he can afford to live in Calistoga — in a mobile home park for people 55 and older — after working for 44 years in a union.
Joelle Gallagher, executive director of First 5 Napa County, said she supports efforts to create project labor agreements in the city because they represent one way to ensure “wages, benefits and security that enable families to live and work in their own communities.”
Mayor Scott Sedgley also spoke highly of unions and said the ongoing discussion around PLAs should primarily be focused around supporting local construction workers.
“I can tell you from experience one of the proudest days of my life is when I turned out as a journeyman carpenter through a joint apprenticeship program,” Sedgley said. "It’s a future, it gives young workers a retirement opportunity that they can see ahead, they mentioned healthcare, all those things, it's belonging, it’s hope, and that’s what I believe organized labor has done for our country and could do for our community too.”
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
