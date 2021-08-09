City of Napa to continue exploring project labor agreements

According to previous Register reporting, county consultants estimated the reentry facility could cost about $900,000 more with a PLA, though unions disputed that estimate. And county consultants estimated construction cost on the jail could increase by 10% or 15% under a PLA, which the unions again disputed.

“So what is a PLA,” Goehring said at the meeting. “It’s an exclusionary labor agreement that discourages the vast majority of local contractors and small business owners from competing on and winning construction projects.”

In many cases, proponents and opponents of PLAs dispute what’s stated by the other side about the agreements. For example, Cabral said at the meeting that construction projects under PLAs can actually reduce overall costs — despite the estimates of higher construction costs cited by Goehring — because of the lack of labor disputes or delays.

Council member Mary Luros said it seemed like PLAs could provide many benefits, but she’s concerned about potential negative impacts as well. She said her take is a lot of the concerns with PLAs are based on fear of the unknown, and it’s her hope the city can continue to look into PLAs as an option for large scale projects and also continue discussion about PLAs to quell fears and establish facts.