City of Napa to hold first Día de los Muertos event downtown

With art, music and more, the city of Napa will launch its first Día de los Muertos — or Day of the Dead — on Saturday.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The celebration will take place in downtown Napa from 3 to 8 p.m. and feature art, tradition, music, dance and food in downtown Napa, in and around Veterans Memorial Park. Nov. 5, of course, isn’t when the holiday — which largely originated in Mexico and honors the dead — is traditionally celebrated, though the city decided to hold the event on a Saturday so more community members have a chance to participate.

The event will kick off at the park with an opening ceremony of Aztec dancing and a blessing by the Suscol Intertribal Council, said Katrina Gregory, recreation manager for the city. Next will be a celebration of mariachi, and then folklorico dance. Dr. Loco's Rockin' Jalapeño Band and spoken-word artist Aisha Rivera will then perform that evening.

But more is happening elsewhere, nearby. Food trucks, local arts and crafts vendors, and several murals will be located on Brown Street. The so-called Avenue of Young Artists — featuring community quilt making, story time readings from Napa Bookmine, cultural art activities, a coloring station, and altars known as ofrendas created by Unidos Middle School students — will be in the Brown Street corridor, between First and Second streets. And at Dwight Murray Plaza on First Street, a community altar for anyone to bring items they want to contribute of their family members will be on display, as will individual altars by local artists and organizations.

Students from the Napa Valley Unified School District also took part in helping to set the event up. At the Unidos school, students learned about Día de los Muertos by creating altars that will be displayed downtown. Students at Willow Elementary and other schools took part in creating papel picado, a traditional craft that involves cutting symbols into colorful paper. Those creations will be displayed at the event, Gregory said.

“Papel picado is used on ofrendas (altars) during Día de los Muertos as a symbol of the ‘union between life and death’ and ‘wind,'” said Willow principal Martha Franco in an email. “It was a wonderful opportunity to bring our community together, create our own Willow ofrenda, and make connections to the relationships that we create and how they affect our everyday lives.

Gregory, the city recreation manager, noted that 40% of the Napa community is Latino, so it was a priority to make sure that Napa’s diverse community feels seen and heard. “It’s about cultural awareness and understanding and acceptance,” she said.

Alicia Garcia, co-president of the Children’s Museum of Napa Valley, said a group of participants — including her, teachers from NVUSD, Napa Valley College, First 5 Napa County and several community members who’d worked previously on Día de los Muertos events — have worked with the city since July to develop the event.

The educational component is a huge focus, she said, to make sure people can learn about the traditions behind the holiday while the event is celebrated with cultural authenticity.

“We wanted to make sure we’re honoring everyone involved and also have it as a learning experience,” Garcia said.

Lilea Heine, community programs coordinator for First 5 Napa County, said the group partnered with local artist Brittania Anoa’i-Gonzalez-DeLeon to create pictures for the coloring sheets that will be available at the event. The sheets, she said, are captioned with information in English and Spanish about the Día de los Muertos tradition, with separate sections on the ofrenda and traditional foods — pan de muerto and sugar skulls — made for the holiday, as well as a scavenger hunt to identify other traditional items, such as marigolds and papel picado.

Heine said she’s second-generation Chicana and her family observes Día de los Muertos every year. It’s been a great way to pass on traditions and stories to her two children, she said.

“On a very personal level, it’s been exciting for me to see the city look to what its community is celebrating and really support that on such a large scale,” Heine said. “Being part of the committee for this was also really important and significant and inspiring because they really were listening to the people who practice the celebration as part of their yearly holidays and using that to shape what this looks like. So it feels very culturally responsive, it feels like it’s done with a lot of intention and meaning.”

As part of the Día de los Muertos event, there will also be a free kickoff concert from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at the CIA at Copia amphitheater, 500 First St., featuring the Grammy Award-nominated music group Los Cenzontles, presented by the Festival Napa Valley Arts for All program.