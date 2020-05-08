City of Napa to hold its first district elections in November

State law mandates a majority minority district only need be created when it can be done so without violating other rules requiring contiguity, identifiable and recognizable boundaries and roughly equal population size. That could not be done in Napa, according to demographer Paul Mitchell.

“The city has pockets of Latino density, but none that are large enough […],” he said at the same April 28 meeting. “The population is dispersed.”

Under the new district map, Napa will be divided into four districts which broadly mirror existing neighborhoods and geographic boundaries. It draws a north Napa district above Redwood Road/Trancas Street, another for west Napa west of Highway 29, one district through the center of the city and another for east Napa stretching south to include Stanly Ranch.

The mayor will continue to be elected by all city voters. Incumbent Jill Techel is not running for re-election this November. Councilmembers Doris Gentry and Scott Sedgley have announced their candidacies for mayor.