City of Napa to implement Automated License Plate Reader cameras

Calistoga became the first Napa County city to directly lease Automated License Plate Reader cameras for law enforcement purposes in August this year, and St. Helena swiftly followed. Now, the city of Napa is moving to install 17 of those devices, which rapidly photograph license plates and vehicles to then upload those images to a police-accessible database, in an effort to tamp down on vehicle-related crimes that can be hazardous to traffic safety.

Napa Police Department Sgt. Aaron Medina said at a Tuesday Napa City Council meeting that NPD has already been using such cameras, leased from the Atlanta-based Flock Safety, through a partnership with the Northern California Regional Intelligence Center (NCRIC) — one of 80 intelligence-sharing “fusion centers” created after the Sept. 11 attacks, which are intended to combat terrorist and criminal activity.

NPD also accesses community-leased ALPRs through its Napa Community Awareness Management System (CAMS) program, a public-private partnership that involves community members or business entities sharing camera data with NPD. Additionally, the city’s Community Development Department currently uses ALPRs for parking enforcement, though those readers aren’t used by the police department, parking manager Tony Valadez has previously said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The 17 new cameras will be installed around the city and maintained by Flock Safety, Medina said. An additional camera will come in the form of a mobile camera trailer, which Medina said could be brought out to special events like the BottleRock music festival.

Medina added that even more ALPRs will likely be coming through red-light camera traffic enforcement cameras — which the council supported bringing back to Napa in May, though they still need to approve a contract for that — once they return to Napa. That’s because such cameras have built-in license plate reading technology, Medina said.

He added he believed both technologies will cause a dramatic drop in vehicle-based crimes, such as stolen vehicles and hit-and-run accidents, in part because they would give NPD more information to solve such crimes, at a swifter pace. Additionally, Medina emphasized — as Calistoga Police Chief Mitch Celaya did earlier this year — that the cameras would help the police department manage limited staff resources.

“With the addition of these cameras, as well as red-light cameras coming online, it is going to have a dramatic effect those hit and runs, on repeat DUI offenders, on stolen vehicles, things of those nature, and our ability to effectively manage our resources, our limited resources that we have with our staff and officers to go out and respond to those and our clearance rates, our ability to solve the crime quickly,” Medina said at the meeting. “I think we’ll see a dramatic change in those numbers and if that’s confirmed then that would be a signal to keep going in that direction.”

As an example of how ALPRs can be used, Medina said that on Monday night, he came across an unreported crash at the Soscol Avenue and Kansas Avenue intersection. One vehicle had been hit and was in the middle of the intersection, Medina said, and the other vehicle had fled the scene. Though a bystander took a picture of the fleeing car, they didn’t capture the license plate. But Medina was able to track the number down using a NCRIC camera, and contact the driver, he said.

According to the staff report for the item, NPD handled 345 cases involving a stolen vehicle over roughly the first 11 months of this year — inclusive of both vehicles stolen in the city, and those recovered here — and only five resulted in an arrest. During that same time frame, NPD responded to 248 calls for service at the Napa Premium Outlets, many of which were related to theft, the staff report says. And there’s also been 22 misdemeanor and six felony hit and run collisions reported over those 11 months.

Medina assured the council that the proposed ALPR policy had been vetted thoroughly, and was based on other policies — such as the one used by the Vallejo Police Department, which has long made use of ALPRs — that have incorporated recommendations from privacy advocates such as the American Civil Liberties Union and the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

Such privacy groups have criticized the technology for gathering enormous amounts of data from people with no connection to crime, and for unclear data sharing agreements among law enforcement agencies, among other critiques. Indeed, the groups have brought several lawsuits against law enforcement agencies for alleged misuse of the technology. For example, ALPR data sharing lawsuit against the Marin County Sheriff’s Office, settled earlier this year, alleged that the office had shared such data with federal agencies in violation of California law. The sheriff's office essentially agreed to follow that law as part of the settlement, according to reporting from the Marin Independent Journal.

Compliance with California law has also been a problem elsewhere in the state. A 2020 report from the California State Auditor’s Office detailed an investigation of four law enforcement agencies in four jurisdictions —Los Angeles, Sacramento, Fresno and Marin — and found that none of them consistently fulfilled requirements designed to protect individual privacy.

“We found that the agencies have risked individuals’ privacy by not making informed decisions about sharing ALPR images with other entities, by not considering how they are using ALPR data when determining how long to keep it, by following poor practices for granting their staff access to the ALPR systems, and by failing to audit system use,” according to the report.

Councilmember Mary Luros noted at the meeting that, per the proposed NPD policy — which she said was well written — the data collected by the city department can’t be shared with federal agencies, including the U.S. Immigrations and Customs and Enforcement, as required by California law. The other councilmembers expressed support for the city's ALPR program, and the effect it could have in reducing vehicle-connected crimes.

“I’m really glad we’re able to add tools for your department to help the community deter some of these issues,” said Councilmember Bernie Narvaez at the meeting.

The police department gave the presentation on the proposed policy for ALPR use in accordance with a state requirement to give the public a chance to comment on the policy. Kara Vernor, executive director of the Napa County Bicycle Coalition and the sole commenter at the meeting, also said she was excited about how the ALPR technology might be able to reduce DUIs and hit-and-runs.

She added that DUIs have been a tremendous problem in Napa’s roads in recent years.

According to the California Office of Traffic Safety, the city of Napa ranked third worst out of 106 cities of similar size for alcohol-involved collisions in 2020, and fifth worst in that comparison for overall traffic safety, Vernor said.

“The possibility for this technology to really empower the Napa Police Department to enforce those laws and to remove drivers who drive under the influence we think is a great way to really reduce that, to make Napa a safer place to ride, to bike, of course to drive as well,” Vernor said at the meeting. “But for vulnerable road users, like bicyclists and pedestrians who are disproportionately hurt and injured compared to drivers, this stands to really make the streets safer for them here in Napa.”

PHOTOS: Register photographer Nick Otto's photos of the year New Tech High School Graduation 2022 Napa Pride Napa's 4th of July Parade 5 Connolly Ranch 7 Connolly Ranch 1 Daphne Birkmyer, 10 Questions 1 Travis AFB change of command 17 Project Roomkey Evictions Napa Porchfest 2022 4-H at the Fair 4-H at the Fair Napa Town and Country Fair Napa Town and Country Fair Back to School 5 Back to School 3 Training 1 Napa First Time Home Buyers Lake Berryessa Unhoused in the heat 1 Vine Valley Cross-Country Meet A.C. vs. Vintage Volleyball Election Preview Vine Valley Cross-Country Meet AC vs. Casa Grande Football 2 Vintage Girls Water Polo Best of October Best of October Best of October Best of October Día de los Muertos celebration Election Day 2022 NVC Men's Soccer vs. Yuba 7 JS vs. Middletown Football Balloons above the Valley Justin-Siena vs. Salesian football 2 Justin-Siena football 3 Living Nativity Lighted Tractor Parade brings holiday spirit into Calistoga Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade Patricia Damery 2