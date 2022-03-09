City of Napa to launch summer busking program

The city of Napa announced this week that it will be launching the Street Performers and Street Artists Program, which is intended to enliven downtown Napa this summer by encouraging live music and artistic performances in Dwight Murray Plaza and Veterans Memorial Park.

Applications to schedule performances in designated areas of those two downtown spaces this summer, from May 1 to Oct. 1, are open until April 1.

The busking program is also intended to “encourage and promote opportunities for emerging artists and engage the community,” according to program guidelines.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Katrina Gregory, city recreation manager, said busking — a form of street-side live music performance — is generally allowable in the city without a permit, though city rules that can restrict busking — such as public right of way regulations or restrictions on playing amplified music — are sometimes enforced.

Performers accepted to the summer program, following a city review of a submitted application, will receive a permit covering a specific time and date.

The performers are asked to follow several guidelines. They aren’t permitted to use amplified music (though they are allowed to use one small battery-operated speaker in Veterans Park); they can’t use park fixtures or any type of weapon; and they can’t create a fire hazard or use fire in their performance.

Additionally, acts can’t contain animals; buskers can’t display or offer merchandise, food or drinks; they can’t use sidewalk chalk or glass; and showcasing any “manner of lewdness” in performances isn’t permitted.

Beyond what’s needed for the performance, buskers are permitted to have one sign that’s 10 inches by 14 inches or smaller, and a container they can use to accept donations from the public.

Gregory said she’s hoping to build upon the program if it’s successful. Most cities with successful busking environments, she said, have structured it behind the scenes with rules, applications and time-slots.

“I’m just really excited to see who in the community wants to showcase their talent,” Gregory said. “We have a lot of talented people in our community, and I think this is going to be a great opportunity for them to provide a platform for them to express their art form.”

Gregory said she got the idea for the busking program from Olivia Dodd, the former leader of Arts Council Napa Valley, several years ago. In late 2019, Gregory said, the Parks and Recreation department went before the Napa City Council with various zero or low-cost strategies to help “activate and beautify Dwight Murray Plaza,” and the presentation included a version of the busking program.

The busking program was supported by the City Council, she said, but then COVID-19 hit. In the two years since, the department has solidified the busking program idea through researching how other communities have permitted busking. The department is now moving forward with the program because various COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted in recent weeks, Gregory said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also brought attention to how valuable and necessary outdoor public spaces are, Gregory added, and the city is trying to figure out ways to allow people to use them to their full capacity.

“Part of the overall public art program is to celebrate art in our community,” Gregory said. “Add I think we’ve learned during the pandemic that have really beautiful civic spaces in our downtown area, and this is just another way to activate that.”

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.