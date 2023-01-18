 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Napa to roll out paid parking program, hold forums starting Jan. 25

Parking downtown Napa

The Pearl Street parking lot in downtown Napa. 

 Register file photo

The city of Napa is preparing to roll out a new paid parking program in downtown and the Oxbow District, to clear up availability for those needing short-term parking.  

A community meeting to discuss the new program is planned for Jan. 25, at 4 p.m. in the council chamber at city hall, according to a Wednesday news release. Those attending will learn more about the parking program, parking data, and the results of an online parking survey, and can provide feedback.

There will be more meetings over the next months before the city rolls the program out later this year.

The paid parking program “seeks to address the misalignment of parking utilization in Downtown Napa,” according to the city statement. According to the city's 2015 downtown parking management plan, a large number of long-term parkers use many of the short-term spaces in the downtown and Oxbow areas. They either stay longer than time limits allow or move to another time-limited space without penalty.

That contributes to short-term spaces being continuously full, which causes short-term parkers searching for a space near their destination to leave the area, according to the city.

“It is our priority to develop a parking system in which residents and visitors have easy access to our downtown and Oxbow District shops,” said Tony Valadez, the city's parking manager, in the release. “We are confident that the new program will lead to a more streamlined shopping experience, whether customers are looking to run a quick errand or spend an extended amount of time browsing different storefronts.”

Local News
