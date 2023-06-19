The city of Napa will be unveiling the contents of 23-year-old time capsule near Napa City Hall on Thursday.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The reveal will be happening at 10 a.m., in the courtyard between Napa City Hall and the next-door Napa Police Department station, according to a news release. Mayor Scott Sedgley will say a few words, and light refreshments will be served.
The release notes that city commissioners — during the annual city of Napa commission member banquet in 2000 — presented "literature, reports, memorabilia and pictures, representative of their accomplishments and their vision for our community in the year 2020."
Those items were subsequently placed in a time capsule and buried.
"This time capsule serves as a historical portrait of what our elected representatives and visionaries had once planned for Napa's future, having just adopted their general plan, 'Envision Napa 2020,'" the news release states.
Watch these two miniature horses, Poppy and Rosie, play "ball" with a giant yoga ball. They were recently rescued by a Napa family and now live in Browns Valley.
Lee Holland video
Photos: Napa High School graduates its Class of 2023
Napa High School graduation 2023
Each of the roughly 370 members of Napa High School's Class of 2023 received their diplomas on Wednesday evening, shortly after the traditional moving of their mortarboard tassels from right to left.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa High School graduation 2023
A newly minted Napa High School graduate received a hug minutes after receiving her diploma at the end of the Class of 2023's commencement Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.
Howard Yune/Register
Napa High School graduation 2023
Family and friends of Napa High School's Class of 2023 filled Memorial Stadium close to its capacity for the graduation exercises Wednesday evening.
Howard Yune/Register
Napa High School graduation 2023
Two new Napa High School graduates celebrated seconds after the tossing of mortarboard caps that ended the Class of 2023's graduation on Wednesday.
Howard Yune/Register
Napa High School graduation 2023
A student a cappella performance of the "Old Irish Blessing" culminated with the release of white doves, which flew over the members of Napa High School's Class of 2023 during their graduation ceremony Wednesday.
Howard Yune/Register
Napa High School graduation 2023
A spectator stepped up for a front-row view as Napa High School's Class of 2023 marched onto the Memorial Stadium field to a school band's playing of "Pomp and Circumstance."
Howard Yune/Register
Napa High School graduation 2023
Pat Andry-Jennings (center), assistant superintendent for instructional services in the Napa Valley Unified School District, greeted members of Napa High School's Class of 2023 minutes before their graduation ceremony at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday.
Howard Yune/Register
Napa High School graduation 2023
The scoreboard clock at Memorial Stadium was put to a different use Tuesday as Napa High School graduated its 126th senior class.
Howard Yune/Register
Napa High School graduation 2023
A group of Napa High School seniors took a moment for a final few snapshots while waiting to march into the fileld at Memorial Stadium for their graduation ceremony Wednesday.
Howard Yune/Register
Napa High School graduation 2023
Many spectators in the near-capacity crowd at Memorial Stadium at Tuesday's Napa High School commencement arrived with posters, cardboard cutouts or picture boards honoring their loved ones among the roughly 370 graduates on the field.
Howard Yune/Register
Napa High School graduation 2023
A Napa High School graduate-to-be momentarily looked up toward the grandstand during the Class of 2023's commencement exercise Wednesday.
Howard Yune/Register
Napa High School graduation 2023
Monica Vazquez Soloria, one of four senior speakers from Napa High School's Class of 2023, recalled the resolve that the pandemic demanded of herself and her classmates to stay focused during months of remote instruction.
Howard Yune/Register
Napa High School graduation 2023
Wednesday's graduation for the Class of 2023 concluded four years during which Napa High School's departing seniors were compelled to study from home for large parts of two years during the pandemic.
Howard Yune/Register
Napa High School graduation 2023
A line of handshakes and hugs awaited Napa High School's Class of 2023 moments after they received their diplomas during their graduation Wednesday night.
Howard Yune/Register
Napa High School graduation 2023
About 370 Napa High School seniors received their diplomas Wednesday evening at Memorial Stadium during the school's 126th graduation ceremony.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa High School graduation 2023
Some of the roughly 370 graduates at Napa High School received more than bouquets at the conclusion of Wednesday's graduation for the Class of 2023.
Howard Yune/Register
Napa High School graduation 2023
A new graduate of Napa High School mounted one of the chairs he and his fellow seniors had sat on during Wednesday's graduation ceremony, before the Class of 2023 flung their tasseled caps into the air.
Howard Yune/Register
Napa High School graduation 2023
Giant cardboard likenesses of relatives in Napa High School's Class of 2023 were a common sight among spectators entering Memorial Stadium for the commencement ceremony on Wednesday.
Howard Yune/Register
Napa High School graduation 2023
Members of Napa High School's Class of 2023 found time for selfies under the Memorial Stadium grandstand before their procession onto the field to begin their graduation ceremony.
Howard Yune/Register
Napa High School graduation 2023
Spectators cheered on the estimated 370 Napa High seniors who marched into Memorial Stadium to begin their graduation ceremony Wednesday.
Howard Yune/Register
Napa High School graduation 2023
The early portion of Wednesday's Napa High School graduation featured a cappella versions of the Beatles' "In My Life" followed by "An Old Irish Blessing."
Howard Yune/Register
Napa High School graduation 2023
Napa High School's Class of 2023 saw its journey as a group reach its end at a graduation Wednesday at Memorial Stadium.
Howard Yune/Register
Napa High School graduation 2023
Some 370 Napa High School seniors received diplomas during the school's 126th graduation ceremony on Wednesday.
Howard Yune/Register
Napa High School graduation 2023
Some 370 Napa High School seniors received diplomas during the school's 126th graduation ceremony on Wednesday.
Howard Yune/Register
Napa High School graduation 2023
Sprinkled among the flower bouquets carried by family and friends at the Napa High School graduation on Wednesday were examples of a dollar-bill-laden take on the gift.
Howard Yune/Register
Napa High School graduation 2023
Emotions poured out of many new Napa High School graduates in the moments immediately after their commencement ended Wednesday evening.
Howard Yune/Register
Napa High School graduation 2023
Family members and friends flowed from the bleachers onto the field of Memorial Stadium after Wednesday's graduation for Napa High's Class of 2023 ended with the traditional tossing of mortarboards into the evening sky.
Howard Yune/Register
Napa High School graduation 2023
Napa High School's 126th graduation ceremony on Wednesday ended with the traditional tossing of caps by the Class of 2023 at Memorial Stadium.
Howard Yune, Register
You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.