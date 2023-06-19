The city of Napa will be unveiling the contents of 23-year-old time capsule near Napa City Hall on Thursday.

The reveal will be happening at 10 a.m., in the courtyard between Napa City Hall and the next-door Napa Police Department station, according to a news release. Mayor Scott Sedgley will say a few words, and light refreshments will be served.

The release notes that city commissioners — during the annual city of Napa commission member banquet in 2000 — presented "literature, reports, memorabilia and pictures, representative of their accomplishments and their vision for our community in the year 2020."

Those items were subsequently placed in a time capsule and buried.

"This time capsule serves as a historical portrait of what our elected representatives and visionaries had once planned for Napa's future, having just adopted their general plan, 'Envision Napa 2020,'" the news release states.

