The contents of a 23-year-old city of Napa time capsule were unveiled Thursday morning, with items such as a dog leash, old City Council goal-setting documents and Napa Senior Games Medals providing a window into what the goings-on of the day were for the city more than two decades ago.

In total, there were 30 contributions from across the city enclosed in the recently unearthed and opened capsule, which was buried near the Napa Police building in 2000.

Those items were splayed out on a red tablecloth; they included photos from the city’s Arbor Day celebration in 1999 and a Tree City USA flag, scans of a few Napa Valley Register articles from the time, visions for the Napa River Trail, a 4-foot dog leash — a fence was to go up in Alston Park around the off-leash dog area — and a document from the now-defunct Traffic Advisory Committee, “The top ten teasons why the Traffic Advisory Committee will not be needed in the year 2020,” among much else. (The Traffic Advisory Committee was disbanded in 2010, according to public works director Julie Lucido.)

An audience of about 50 people — largely current and former city of Napa employees, council members and commissioners — gathered outside Napa City Hall to look through the contents of the capsule on Thursday morning.

Longtime city employees and former employees who were visiting also reminisced about how the city was back then. Utilities director Phil Brun, for instance, said that he still had a version of the employee handbook included in the capsule and he showed off his city ID card that was issued well before the capsule was buried.

Mayor Scott Sedgley — who in 2000 was in the middle of a 32-year career with the city’s fire department — provided some context for the time capsule unveiling to the crowd, and shared some of his observations about how Napa has changed over the past two decades.

To that end, he highlighted a few jokes included in the Traffic Advisory Committee item, such as: “All of the streets will be ‘one-way’ headed north and we will let Yountville deal with all the traffic problems,” in reference to how Napa’s First and Second streets were one-way at the time.

Sedgely noted that the city’s planners and engineers believed, in 1967, that making the streets one-way would improve the city’s traffic flow. Then, over almost the next half-century, there was a debate over whether that was the right thing to do, with people repeatedly bringing up that the one-way First Street essentially served to take people out of town.

In 2014 the City Council — Sedgley by that point had been a council member for nearly two years — decided to switch First and Second Streets back to two-way traffic.

“It was similar to Y2K, remember when that happened?” Sedgley said. “The world was going to stop; nobody knew what was going to happen. It was the same thing when we turned First Street and Second Street back into two-way. I was downtown early that morning with Julie Lucido and we were waiting for the carnage and the crashes and mass mayhem. It just worked fine. And that’s what we find doing this work — that, you know, sometimes you just take that step and it’ll work out.”

Sedgley also noted that the city recently passed its new general plan, and therefore might want to bury a new time capsule. He suggested it could include the city’s past 20 years of figuring out how to bring new public buildings to the downtown, where the city-owned building facilities have an average age of about 65 years.

The originator of the idea to bury the time capsule was also present. Lisa Harper, a deputy city clerk for Napa from 1996 to 2005, said she had the idea for the capsule in part because the city’s 1998 general plan — the city’s long-term planning document intended to last until 2020 — had just come into effect.

City Clerk Tiffany Carranza thanked Harper for letting her know about the time capsule a few years ago. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the opening, Carranza said, but city staff were excited to finally open it.

Harper said the city has changed a lot since the capsule was buried. She noted that the early 2000s were the years when the downtown area was being redeveloped and the Napa River flood control project was getting started. Harper was also an assistant public information officer for the city, and she recalled how downtown always seemed to flood around New Year’s Eve and she'd be responsible for communicating with the public from the Emergency Operations Center.

“Everything was a lot different in Napa then,” Harper said. “I can’t believe some people went from the police department and fire department to city management and mayor, council. It’s just the circle of life. It’s great to see everybody and it’s good to see how the city’s progressed.”

City of Napa 2020 Time Capsule Contents Original time capsule list

Penny Libonati’s business card Tree commission Tree City USA Flag, National Arbor Day Foundation

Letter of congratulations from John Rosenow, President of the National Arbor Day Foundation to Mayor Ed Henderson, dated February 19, 1999.

Napa Registry of Significant Trees

Tree City USA patch

Napa City Arbor Day Photos (10/10/99) Senior Center Advisory Commission Napa Senior Games T-shirt

Napa Senior Games 1998 Result Book

Three Napa Senior Games Medals — blue, red, white

March 1999 Senior Activity Center Calendar Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission: “A Vision for the Future,” the Napa River Trail Brochure.

Napa Valley Register article (2/3/99) “City Paves the Way for Scenic Trail”

“The Official Pet Owners Guide to Dogs in the park.”

Dog leash — 4 feet.

Napa Valley Register article (9/15/99) “Leash-free dogs about to be fenced at Alston Park”

Recreation Brochure Winter/Spring 1999 Traffic Advisory Committee: The “Top Ten Reasons Why the Traffic Advisory Committee will not be Needed in the Year 2020.” Community Development Block Grant committee: 1998 Annual report and 2020 Time Capsule Message Napa Valley Office of Protocol (Sister Cities): A scrolled report

Metal bow Napa Valley Conference and Visitors Bureau (NVCVB): A scrolled report

Metal bow City Clerk and City Council: Mayor’s Program Outline

City of Napa Boards, Committees and Commissions 1998 Annual Report

Folder (green)

Appreciation Banquet attendee list

Commission Information and Statistics sheet

Citywide Records Management and Optical Imaging Program to Enhance Accessibility to Public Records (3/25/99)

City of Napa Vision Statement and Goals. CDBG Lots and lots of Play Money

Silver Magic Wand

Happy Face Squeeze Ball

