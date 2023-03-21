If California decides to approve a grant application by the city of Napa, that money would go toward offering a greater number of affordable units at The Crescent housing project planned for 2344 Old Sonoma Road, at more affordable prices, along with bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure improvements in the area.

That application will soon be submitted; the Napa City Council on Tuesday voted 3-0 — with councilmembers Bernie Narvaez and Beth Painter absent — to direct the city to pursue a $50 million Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities grant, alongside affordable housing developer Heritage Housing Partners.

The grant funds are specifically supposed to be used to integrate support for affordable housing alongside sustainable infrastructure — to, in theory, build affordable homes near “jobs, stores, transit, and other daily needs,” which in turn reduces greenhouse gas emissions from commuters, according to the AHSC website.

That follows with what the city’s proposing to do: as much as $35 million would be used to boost housing affordability for the housing project, while the other $15 million would be used to support bike and pedestrian transportation infrastructure. That includes upgrades to West Imola Avenue, Old Sonoma Road, and Walnut Street, among many other streets. And the funds could be used by the Napa Valley Transportation Authority to purchase an additional electric bus or other transportation project.

The council also approved an agreement connected to another AHSC grant application by Napa Valley Community Housing. That one, if approved by the state, would bring $5 million in traffic infrastructure improvements to the area around the 77-unit Monarch Landing affordable housing project planned for 1000 Shelter Ave.

The Crescent project — which hasn’t yet been approved by the city — currently includes 154 condo units and eight single-family homes. The grant funds would allow the city and developer to offer 47 more affordable homes, effectively doubling the number of affordable homes offered by the project.

Maureen Trippe, co-founder of Slow Down Napa, noted at the meeting that she thought the third item that should be included along with bicycle and pedestrian improvements should be traffic calming — a term that refers to engineered improvements, such as speed bumps, that slow down traffic.

Jessica Lowe, the city’s deputy public works director, confirmed that traffic calming is part of the project, which she said would need to be considered because the project seeks to build different types of bike lanes.

Elements of the Old Sonoma Road project are set to be discussed on Thursday this week, at a meeting of the city's Cultural Heritage Commission.