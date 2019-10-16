{{featured_button_text}}
Napa Lighted Art Festival 2019 (copy)

The 2019 Napa Lighted Art Festival included nighttime illumination of murals gracing the Vine Trail, including "Knocking on Heaven's Door" at the back of the Napa Valley Register building at Soscol Avenue.

 Howard Yune, Register file photo

The League of California Cities has honored the City of Napa with an award for its Lighted Arts Festival.

The City won the Economic Development through the Arts award.

The Lighted Arts Festival showcases showcases local and international artists' original artwork at 15 locations throughout downtown Napa and the Oxbow district. Artwork includes light art, video art, 3D video mapping projections, lighted sculptures and interactive and innovative works for everyone's enjoyment.

The festival will return for a third year in January.

