The League of California Cities has honored the City of Napa with an award for its Lighted Arts Festival.
The City won the Economic Development through the Arts award.
You have free articles remaining.
The Lighted Arts Festival showcases showcases local and international artists' original artwork at 15 locations throughout downtown Napa and the Oxbow district. Artwork includes light art, video art, 3D video mapping projections, lighted sculptures and interactive and innovative works for everyone's enjoyment.
The festival will return for a third year in January.