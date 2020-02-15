The city of Napa would get around $1 million as its cut of a proposed new county-wide sales tax to protect open spaces and parks.
Measure K on the March 3 ballot would levy an additional quarter-cent sales tax to support green space, parks and hiking trails.
Though the initiative would be overseen by the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District, the city of Napa and the other incorporated parts of the county are promised 20 percent of the revenue.
Architects of the measure estimate the tax would bring in around $9 million to the county for each of the next 15 years, almost entirely dedicated to local parks and open space save for a small sliver for administration.
The 20 percent for municipalities will be turned over to the four cities and one town – Napa, American Canyon, Saint Helena, Calistoga and Yountville – in varying amounts based on population. The city of Napa is set to gain the most — $1,008,000 per year – because it accounts for over half the population of the county.
The additional dollars would mainly go towards chipping away at the $130 million in local needs identified by the city’s Parks and Facilities Master Plan from 2010. How exactly those funds would be leveraged would be greatly influenced by the public’s priorities, according to Napa’s Director of Parks and Recreation Services John Coates.
“Obviously that’s not a lot of money to address so many needs so our thinking would be to go out into the community and identify a list of things that are recommended to make sure that we understand what’s most important to the community today,” Coates said.
He suspects residents would likely vocalize desires for immediate amenities like nicer restrooms, more sports fields and better shaded areas. These also happen to be more achievable.
“What strikes me is that we have a wonderful park system, 55 parks. But they are underdeveloped,” Coates said. “A lot of that stuff isn’t very sexy but it’s necessary to provide adequate space for people to recreate.”
Details on how to procedurally deploy the funds would be forthcoming, but Coates imagines there’d be open dialogue between council, city staff and the county to determine when money would be received and what approval process might exist ahead of using them.
The debate
To pass, the measure needs two-thirds of the electorate’s endorsement. It would bring the city of Napa’s sales tax to 8 percent though Measure K spokesperson Doug Parker told the Register earlier this month that it would exclude “necessities” like food, rent, mortgages, electricity and prescription medicines to avoid disproportionately burdening lower income residents.
Supporters points to the Open Space District’s proven track record of successfully preserving open space, estimated to be around 5,000 acres and 53 miles of trails since its founding 13 years ago. They estimate the tax would allow for the protection of 20,000 acres over the next 15 years.
Detractors cite concerns over increased bureaucracy and lack of oversight, in addition to general uneasiness with another sales tax, as evidenced by a series of outreach materials including editorials in this newspaper.
Leon Brauning wrote on Feb. 9 that the Open Space District is an “obscure and almost unknown” organization and said the group protects property from “use and access by local citizens.” Mitch Whorton suggested in his Jan. 31 op-ed that the county raise the lodging tax and add a fee for wine tasting to fund the same goals rather than taxing locals.
City Council hasn’t taken a public, collective position on the measure. However, Coates did present to them at January’s annual planning retreat and he said his feeling was that “they’d like to see us utilize the money to invest in the most needed areas,” a goal contingent upon community participation.
Though Measure K would certainly be a welcome source of additional funding, Coates readily acknowledges it’s far from a solution to the $130 million in need.
“It’s one small adjunct to what we have, but we’ve certainly been looking at other things,” he said, referencing a potential change to the development impact fee, a growing volunteer program and an increasingly involved foundation to help generate both financial and emotional investment in Napa’s parks.
