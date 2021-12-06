City of Napa's Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District still moving forward

The City of Napa is in the middle of establishing a new way to raise funds for infrastructure projects by capturing property taxes from the city’s future growth.

The Napa Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District would place 50% of the city’s property tax increment — within a specific boundary — into the district, which will specifically be used on infrastructure projects. The district, which is on course to be approved next year, would be set to last for 50 years.

That funding adds up to $155 million in nominal dollars over the 50 years — an estimate not adjusted for inflation — and $65 million in present value dollars, adjusted for inflation, according to a city estimate.

Infrastructure projects can include improvements to parking, roadways, water systems, sewers, broadband, utility improvements, flood control, and affordable housing, among other categories.

The city’s priority infrastructure projects — at a total estimated cost of $62 million to $88 million — include downtown parking improvements at a cost of $12 million to $18 million; city hall/civic center improvements at $40 million to $50 million; affordable housing and mixed-use supportive infrastructure, estimated to cost $5 million to $10 million; and downtown streetscape and beautification improvements, at a cost of $5 million to $10 million.

Secondary projects, ranging in cost from about $500,000 to $5 million, include: Jefferson Street improvements, traffic calming strategies, Napa gateway enhancements, climate change adaptation, citywide broadband improvements, transit-supportive infrastructure and flood control.

The financing district wouldn’t raise property taxes within its area. It instead draws upon additional tax revenue above a baseline set at the district’s creation.

The draft district map includes downtown Napa, the Jefferson Street corridor, Napa Pipe, and other areas around the city where there’s potential for new development. All in all, it covers about 837 acres of the city, or about 7% of the acreage.

“It’s essentially a way of capturing future property tax gains, no new taxes but future property tax gains within specific boundaries in the city,” said community development director Vin Smith at a city planning commission meeting last week. “We’re predetermining that there will be gains, property tax gains and that we as a community want to reserve some of that money for specific programs.”

The EIFD can also be used as leverage for grant funding and other complimentary funding, Smith said. That may include funds from the $1.2 trillion federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law last month, Smith said.

The Napa City Council previously approved a resolution of intent to establish the financing district and appointed two community members and three councilmembers to an EIFD board to carry out that goal.

Two meetings have been held by the board already, and at least four more will be held. The Napa City Council will eventually need to approve the final infrastructure financing plan put together by the EIFD board.

Joseph Dieguez, senior vice president of Kosmont Companies, told the planning commission the EIFD will be applied using pretty much the same mechanism that used to be applied with California’s redevelopment agencies, which the state abolished in 2012.

However, Dieguez said, EIFDs don’t contain many of the aspects that doomed California’s redevelopment agencies nearly a decade ago.

Dieguez said EIFDs don’t require the findings of blight, demonstrations of income, crime, and unemployment that redevelopment agencies did. They also don’t have to be contiguous, he said. But, he added, EIFD funds are required to be spent on infrastructure — with a specific allowance for affordable housing.

The old RDAs also allowed agencies to claim the share of future property taxes that went to other local entities like counties, special districts, and school districts. But that’s not the case with IIFDs, Dieguez said.

“You cannot do things with this tool that you were able to do with RDAs, like incentivize big box retail, automotive dealerships, casinos, golf courses, and some of the other things that kind of went wrong with redevelopment in certain jurisdictions,” Dieguez said.

