City of Napa's first Local Roadway Safety Plan touted as major safety step

The Napa City Council will soon be asked to adopt the city’s first Local Roadway Safety Plan, which will then serve as a basis for future traffic safety improvements along Napa’s high-injury roads and intersections and bring in grant money for carrying out those improvements.

Lorien Clark, the city’s transportation planner in charge of the project, noted at an Aug. 2 City Council meeting that the LRSP has been in the works for the past 10 months. It’s something of a first step in analyzing traffic safety issues, she said, building on a swath of vehicle collision data taken from 2016 to 2020 along with input from stakeholders and the community.

Over the period covered by the plan, 1,207 collisions were reported. About 5% of those led to severe injury, and 1% resulted in death.

The ultimate goal of the roadway safety plan is to reduce the number of severe injury traffic collisions in Napa, according to Clark. The plan works toward that goal by recommending projects to improve safety, along with countermeasures to cut down on unsafe driving, as well as identifying potential funding sources.

The LRSP doesn't actually initiate those projects and countermeasures, many of which will need to be pursued and approved by the City Council in the future.

A considerable amount of community input was reviewed by the city while the plan was in development. Corey Peterson, a planner at TJKM Transportation Consultants — which worked with the city on the plan — highlighted the 808 comments the plan received, which he said was the most comments he’s seen on any roadway safety project he’s worked on.

“I’ve worked on a lot of LRSPs and this is the most comments I’ve seen from one city, of any city I’ve worked on,” Peterson said. “So, it’s very impressive. I was glad to see a lot of community participation in the planning process.”

Cindy Deutsch, chair of the city bicycle and trails commission, noted at the Aug. 2 meeting that the large number of comments means that the community has identified traffic as a big issue in the city.

“I just want to underscore that that means this is a big problem people are aware of and concerned about,” Deutsch said. “And so anything we can do to start implementing these procedures and get as many grant applications out would be wonderful because we need this.”

Purely by adopting the plan, the city will become eligible for Highway Safety Improvement Program grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation, along with a number of other grants.

The plan is likely be adopted by the council, considering all the councilmembers expressed support for it at the Aug. 2 review session. It also went through multiple rounds of feedback from the city’s Bicycle and Trails Advisory Commission, which voted unanimously Thursday to recommend the council approve the plan when it comes back before them on Sept. 6.

At the Aug. 2 meeting, Councilmember Mary Luros referred to the plan as “an important first step” and noted it was up to the council to prioritize funding for many of the projects referenced in the plan.

“There are a lot of great ideas in here,” Luros said. “I think everybody’s big concern in reading this is, of course, how we pay for it.”

Councilmember Beth Painter estimated that all the various projects together add up to about $16 million. But she recommended the city take into account that costs could be higher when working on certain projects, considering that the city needs to work jointly with Caltrans to make certain improvements on roads overseen by the state transportation agency.

Maureen Trippe, a co-founder of Slow Down Napa — a community movement to slow down speeding traffic in Napa’s residential neighborhoods — said the plan includes two findings that the city can’t ignore. For one, she said, the plan found that 22% of all injury collisions in Napa were caused by unsafe speeds. And, she added, 267 residents cited speeding as a top concern in their comments.

“This LRSP inspires urgency, from our point of view,” Trippe said.