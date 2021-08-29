City of Napa's Make it in Napa Initiative rolls forward

Harrison referred to the current step in the process as “phase 2.” The first phase, he said, occurred in 2019, and was inspired by a report from the Bay Area Council Economic Institute that said Napa was missing opportunities to grow its creative and manufacturing sectors. Artspace and PlaceMade, working with the city, determined at the time that investments could improve the city’s offerings for creatives, Harrison added.

Deaver said in 2019 the two nonprofits had listened to focus groups, looked at potential locations the city thought would be great for reuse, and then modeled a concept of a facility that would have affordable artist housing, makerspaces and a community engagement component — “a kind of campus facility that would be a place people could make, work, live and share with the community,” she said.

Now, Harrison added, the team is trying to drill down and figure out the specifics of what Napa’s creative community really needs. The action plan developed by the nonprofits will be delivered to the city in October or November, he said, which will give the city a path for where to take the initiative next.