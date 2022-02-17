City of Napa's Vine Hill Park playground slide repaired and reopened after months-long closure

A damaged tube slide at the Vine Hill Park playground that had been closed for months was repaired and reopened by city of Napa staff Tuesday morning.

What perhaps seemed like a simple fix wasn’t the case with the tube slide, and often isn’t the case with playground repairs in general, said city of Napa Parks and Urban Forestry Manager Jeff Gittings. Custom parts had to be ordered from a vendor for the repair. That can take a considerable amount of time under the best of circumstances, he said, and supply chain delays have only lengthened typical wait times.

“Oftentimes, it’s not a part that is just readily available and you can just kind of bolt on,” Gittings said. “We do not put off-the-shelf type materials on our playgrounds; we go through our vendors, so we’re confident that the materials we’re putting back are correct. Even down to bolts, we order those from the vendor to make sure we’re using the correct material.”

After Parks and Recreation staff closed off Vine Hill Park slide in Fall 2021, the city ordered the needed parts from a vendor. The initial batch of parts arrived in December, Gittings said, but staff soon realized more parts were needed because another part of the slide had been damaged, possibly because of vandalism.

The final slide part arrived late last week, according to Gittings.

“I do feel for folks’ frustration with the length of time for getting parts and pieces for those playgrounds,” Gittings said. “… Unfortunately the materials can be difficult to get, and they have become even more difficult to get recently with supply chain issues. I don’t even see an end to it at this point.”

Gittings added the department is typically aware of most issues with its play structures, thanks to community members informing the city about issues and an inspection routine.

That routine includes daily, monthly and quarterly inspections of the city’s playgrounds, with various levels of thoroughness.

Daily visual inspections of play structures are carried out while staff members are taking on other duties in the park area, Gittings said. Those inspections are quick and mostly done to see if there are obvious problems with the structures, like a fallen slide or broken swing.

“As they’re doing other duties at the park that day, they’ll do just a quick once over,” Gittings said. “They’ll take a walk around the playground and make sure there’s nothing glaringly obvious that’s wrong.”

Safety hazards are reported and dealt with quickly, Gittings added. Vandalized or broken slides — such as the Vine Hill Park slide — are immediately closed off, and hazardous structures are occasionally removed.

Issues that aren’t safety hazards, such as graffiti — which was also present on the slide before the repair — are noted, but it might take staff a while longer to respond to such problems, Gittings said.

Monthly inspections involve a parks staff member running through a checklist of items such as swings, bolts, connections and all the parts and pieces of the playgrounds, according to Gittings.

Quarterly inspections take an even closer look, he added, and look for issues such as wear in swing chains. The quarterly inspections are carried out by one of four current staff members certified by the National Recreation and Park Association as a Certified Playground Safety Inspector, Gittings said.

“Based on either those quarterly inspections or those monthly inspections or even just the daily inspections, we have a number of vendors that we will reach out to for parts and pieces as we need,” Gittings said.

In case there’s a big replacement that’s needed — if the city has to move a foundation or put in a new pole for a swing, for example — the city will hire a contractor from a vendor to install the equipment, Gittings added.

“There are fall zones, and there are various different regulations about how close and how far away different types of equipment need to be,” Gittings said. “So when things get complicated we go to a certified playground installer to help us get those things in and get them in per code and safety.”

The city oversees 33 play structures in total, Gittings said. The city’s playgrounds are 16 years old on average. Playgrounds typically have a life span of about 20 years, he said, and 12 of the city of Napa’s playgrounds are 20 years old or older.

The age of many of those playgrounds also contributes to the frequency of needed repairs and the cost of unique part replacements, Gittings added.

“That’s kind of what’s great about playgrounds; they’re always unique, which is fantastic for the kids that use them," Gittings said. "Unfortunately being unique comes with a bit of a price when it comes to getting replacement parts.”

