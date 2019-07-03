ST. HELENA -- The city of St. Helena has reached a $348,000 settlement in connection with a lawsuit filed by former employee Alison Mattioli, who said she was subject to “hostile, demeaning and disrespectful conduct” by members of the all-male St. Helena Fire Department.
The funds will be paid by the city's insurance company. As part of the settlement agreement, the city also agreed to “provide training for all City employees regarding diversity and workplace culture” within the next year.
Mattioli worked for the city from March 2015 to February 2018. She claimed that while serving as a management analyst at the fire department, four firefighters were disrespectful to her, with one of them screaming profanity at her during a staff meeting and another “verbally attack[ing]” her in front of a group of people.
Her lawsuit claimed that when she complained to her supervisor, Fire Chief John Sorensen, he allegedly told her the firefighters “don’t respect you because you’re a woman in a position of authority.”
The lawsuit claims they resented having to go through her for purchases, “resisted if not refused” her direction to use city email accounts for city business, and “attempted to sabotage” Mattioli’s effort to store confidential Patient Care Reports (PCRs) in a way that complied with patient privacy laws.
Mattioli began working for the city as an hourly administrative assistant in March 2015. The following October she was promoted to the salaried position of management analyst, and was responsible for managing and directing the administration of the St. Helena Fire Department, including budgeting, contracts and ensuring compliance with policies, regulations and best practices.
Mattioli left St. Helena in February 2018 for a job at the city of Vallejo where she earns $9,300 a year less than she did in St. Helena. The lawsuit had sought back pay, front pay, damages and recovery of legal fees.