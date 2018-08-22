ST. HELENA -- A magic formula of higher than expected revenues and lower than expected expenses left the city of St. Helena with a $1.77 million surplus in the last fiscal year.
General Fund revenues in 2017-2018 exceeded projections by $1 million (7 percent), while expenses are about $850,000 under budget, according to a fourth-quarter budget report released Friday and heading to the City Council on Tuesday, Aug. 28.
“This is a clear indication that we’re headed into really nice territory,” City Manager Mark Prestwich said. “The council will have an opportunity to rethink priorities.”
The report attributes the jump in revenue to sales taxes that beat projections, unexpectedly high revenue from the new Las Alcobas Hotel, increased collection of civil penalties and recovery of legal costs related to illegal short-term rentals, emergency relief reimbursement after the October fires, and the first full year of the Measure D sales tax, which pumped $1.6 million into city coffers.
The low expenses were chalked up to positions that remained vacant for part of the year, fewer customers than expected applying for water rate subsidies, and “disciplined fiscal stewardship by all departments,” the report states.
The savings were enough to offset fire department expenditures that were 11 percent over budget due to increased strike team activity.
The robust sales taxes might come as a surprise given the struggles of downtown retailers, but Prestwich said that that business sector generates only 8 to 10 percent of St. Helena’s total sales taxes.
“We have a city that’s performing incredibly well in almost every way from a sales tax perspective, with the exception of Main Street,” Prestwich said.
When added to financial buffers from previous years, the $1.77 million surplus leaves the city with a General Fund reserve of $6.1 million, which equals 49 percent of prior year expenditures. That exceeds the council’s informal target of 25 percent.
The council will receive the report on Tuesday and Prestwich said he will return to the council in December or January to seek direction on what to do with the surplus.
Investment options
The money could be socked away in reserves, invested in deferred maintenance for city buildings, or used to prefund the city’s unfunded pension liability, which is estimated at $15.7 million.
While the economy is strong, the low unemployment rate could hint at a coming recession, Prestwich said.
“As good as things are now, we also need to guard against potential deterioration of revenue growth in the future,” he said. “It’s good that the city has healthy reserves today because it will help prepare us for (a recession) without having to experience significant service level disruption.”
A consultant estimated about $10 million in maintenance that will be needed at city buildings over the next 10 years. Some of those repairs might not be necessary if the city builds a new City Hall, but other costs will be unavoidable.
Prestwich said he recommends investing at least $400,000 a year in maintenance and repairs. The city only allocated $100,000 in the current fiscal year, but the council could choose to increase that number mid-year.
The city also has the opportunity to save $5 million in the long run by increasing its pension contributions and spreading the costs out over 15 years instead of 30, Prestwich said.