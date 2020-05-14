City of St. Helena will use cuts, reserves to balance budget hit by COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ST. HELENA -- Facing the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of St. Helena plans to cut General Fund expenses and tap financial reserves in order to preserve city services and retain staff.

There was no talk of layoffs at Thursday’s City Council budget hearing, although the city will negotiate some “voluntary belt-tightening” with its employees, City Manager Mark Prestwich said.

The fiscal crunch isn’t expected to interfere with the removal of the York Creek Dam, upgrades at the wastewater treatment plant, and other important capital projects.

Facing a $5.8 million deficit for the coming fiscal year, Prestwich proposed a moderate use of General Fund reserves, keeping in mind that a second shelter-at-home order due to another wave of COVID-19 could reduce revenue by another $1.3 million.

“This is exactly the type of time when we would use General Fund reserves to support the continuity of services … and salvage jobs,” Prestwich said.

Cost reduction measures implemented in March will offset $1.2 million of the $2.5 million in lost revenue for the current fiscal year. General Fund reserves would be drawn down from $7.3 million to $6.1 million to cover the rest of the gap.