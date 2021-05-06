City: Only one in 10 Napa apartments affordable; home sale median price tops $800,000

As Bay Area cities contemplate a major boost in the number of homes that California will require them to plan for, a report shared with Napa city leaders this week starkly illustrated the affordability chasm for those seeking housing.
No more than 10% of Napa’s 30,417 housing units are affordable to renters or buyers earning less than the county’s median income, according to an annual housing update the City Council reviewed Tuesday night. Furthermore, the home price within reach of a household making the median income is barely half of Napa’s median sale price of $807,500.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first six months!
Such yawning disconnects between incomes and housing costs remain stubbornly persistent in Napa, the city’s housing manager Lark Ferrell said during the discussion, the City Council’s first in two years after its shelving in the early months of the COVID-19 crisis last spring.
For apartments where rents are not capped according to income level, a tenant would need to make $39.65 an hour to afford rent, nearly triple California’s $14-an-hour minimum wage ($13 at businesses with 25 or fewer workers), according to Ferrell. In addition, she added, only 29% of households can afford to buy homes at the median sale price, which has jumped 11.4% in the past year.
"'Low income' is a higher income than some would expect,” Ferrell said. “It’s the person working in the grocery store; it’s the person working in a preschool; it’s a teacher. It’s our community.”
Napa home sales and prices are on the rise, leading to a market where multiple offers are to be expected.
Thirty-five percent of Napa’s affordably priced rental apartments are reserved for seniors 65 and older, who Farrell said will account for about 30% of city residents by 2030, up from the current 16.6%.
While multifamily housing construction in Napa has picked up in recent years – from the completion of 282 apartments at The Braydon complex to affordably priced projects under construction like the Manzanita Family Apartments – city leaders also must grapple with a potential tripling of their regional housing commitments into the next decade.
A draft of California’s housing allocation formula from 2023 to 2031 would require the city of Napa to plan for adding 2,757 new dwellings – 1,939 for itself and 80% of unincorporated Napa County’s 1,014-unit share. That total far outstrips the city’s 835-unit commitment under the current eight-year window, which began in 2015.
California has mandated the Bay Area plan for 441,000 additional homes through 2031, more than currently exist across San Francisco, and the Association of Bay Area Governments is required to spread that commitment across 110 city and county governments.
Napa County had hoped that state-mandated housing numbers for the unincorporated county would fall, but they rose instead.
The housing formula would call for Napa to prepare for 795 dwellings attainable for those on low or very low incomes within city limits, while the county’s share would be 582 units – figures that city and county officials have said will be difficult to reach without annexing county land into cities or zoning for denser housing, even in the face of neighbors’ resistance.
“It’s going to be challenging, to say the least, to attempt to achieve these numbers,” Planning Manager Erin Morris said of the targets, which county leaders have said weigh most heavily on rural and farming-based areas.
Ahead of Napa’s new housing allocation, the city will update the housing element of its general plan, the land use and zoning guidebook that itself is being update to guide local development through 2040. Work on the housing element is slated to begin in September and continue to the end of 2022, Morris said.
“This is a big lift, and it’s going to continue to be a big lift,” said Councilmember Beth Painter. “This is something we’re going to be in for the long haul.”
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com