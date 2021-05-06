City: Only one in 10 Napa apartments affordable; home sale median price tops $800,000

+3 Napa home sales: prices soar, multiple offers the new normal Napa home sales and prices are on the rise, leading to a market where multiple offers are to be expected.

Thirty-five percent of Napa’s affordably priced rental apartments are reserved for seniors 65 and older, who Farrell said will account for about 30% of city residents by 2030, up from the current 16.6%.

While multifamily housing construction in Napa has picked up in recent years – from the completion of 282 apartments at The Braydon complex to affordably priced projects under construction like the Manzanita Family Apartments – city leaders also must grapple with a potential tripling of their regional housing commitments into the next decade.

A draft of California’s housing allocation formula from 2023 to 2031 would require the city of Napa to plan for adding 2,757 new dwellings – 1,939 for itself and 80% of unincorporated Napa County’s 1,014-unit share. That total far outstrips the city’s 835-unit commitment under the current eight-year window, which began in 2015.

California has mandated the Bay Area plan for 441,000 additional homes through 2031, more than currently exist across San Francisco, and the Association of Bay Area Governments is required to spread that commitment across 110 city and county governments.

