Early next year, art will work its way deeper into downtown Napa’s fabric – even onto humble-looking equipment cabinets.
In a city already adorned with sidewalk sculptures, winter light shows and a gallery of rotating outdoor artworks, 13 city-owned metal utility boxes will become the latest fixtures to get the artist’s touch as part of a project approved by the City Council. Artists will be invited to contribute designs that will be photographed and converted to decorative vinyl cabinet wraps to spruce up downtown intersections.
Though modest in scope compared to large-canvas showcases like Napa’s Art Walk and the Lighted Art Festival, the artistic makeover of utility boxes will add yet another touch of livability to the city’s most heavily traveled area, according to Craig Smith, executive director of the Downtown Napa Association, the merchant group organizing the effort.
“This is another project we think will bring a smile to people’s faces,” he told the council Tuesday before its unanimous vote in support. Possible sites for the artistic wraps, which the city’s Public Art Steering Committee endorsed in September, include intersections mainly in and near the downtown district, along First, Second, Third, Pearl and Jefferson streets as well as Soscol Avenue. Two installations will be farther east on the Silverado Trail, one at the five-way crossing with Third Street and another at the Trail’s First Street intersection.
According to Smith, the downtown project draws its inspiration from an earlier cabinet-art gallery, in which the Rail Arts District sponsored the decoration of a dozen metal boxes along the Napa Valley Wine Train in 2018. Local art consultant Shelly Willis, working with the downtown association, earlier announced plans for a judges’ panel including art professionals to choose from submitted artworks and assign them to various locations, with one utility box reserved for a local high school to decorate.
Each vinyl wrap is designed to last three to seven years, according to Recreation Manager Katrina Gregory. Funds for the art program’s $29,000 budget will come from a business improvement district that collects assessments from downtown commercial properties.