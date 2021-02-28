City: Permit applications to allow more residents at Gray Haven in Old Town Napa expected by June

Napa officials have said Gray Haven can open with up to six clients without city permits because of a state law allowing group homes serving no more than a half-dozen people to do business by right. Patricia Gray, the former Sonoma County judge who founded the home, predicted the home would open as early as April – a date pushed back from December to allow staff members time to receive the coronavirus vaccine before the first residents move in.

During the application process to expand Gray Haven’s occupancy, directors of the home will work with Napa to stage an informational meeting, according to Smith. The forum, for which a date has not been set, is expected to take place via online video due to social distancing rules during the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement of a community forum on Gray Haven follows resistance expressed by some Old Town homeowners since the Napa Valley Register reported on the project Feb. 12. In interviews and letters to the editor, opponents have attacked the home’s location inside a landmark mansion – and steps away from Shearer Elementary School and apartment buildings – as posing an unacceptable safety risk to children and seniors walking to school, Fuller Park and elsewhere.

