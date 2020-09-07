City planners endorse 218 more apartments for The Braydon complex in Napa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa's largest apartment complex is a step closer to becoming whole.

Developers of The Braydon complex on Thursday won the Planning Commission's support to add a second, 218-unit phase to the rental development, where the first 282 apartments were recently completed. The unanimous 5-0 vote by the city's land-use authority recommends that the City Council grant Fairfield Residential a permit to complete the project and create an even 500 units on the 20-acre site, which is sandwiched between the auto showrooms of Soscol Avenue and the Napa River to the west.

Construction of The Braydon's Phase II could start as soon as next spring and last for up to 20 months, Fairfield said in February.

The endorsement of The Braydon's 8-acre second phase came as the applicant Fairfield Residential announced it has leased about 73 percent of the original project, which Napa approved in 2016.

“Not only do we have housing, we're building a community that people are enjoying,” Commissioner Beth Painter said of the planned expansion. “It really seems we're building in a different way that creates a community.”