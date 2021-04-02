City planners give chilly review to Napa shopping center slated to host Kohl’s

"The building as proposed makes climate change worse; it’s going to consume tremendous energy cooling and heating it. I think the applicant can do more; let’s have a project that doesn’t contribute to climate change.”

Various elements of the plan came in for the agency’s criticism, from the absence of solar power panels and other environmental features to 24-foot-tall lampposts planners said would overpower the site compared to the 14-foot poles at nearby shopping centers. But the styling of Soscol Square’s storefronts came in for perhaps the heaviest criticism.

Although Ronmore’s chairman Doug Porozni last fall promised a modern design with elements “that hearken back to the history of the area,” planners on Thursday found little that was distinctive or Napa-specific in the plans shared with the city so far.

“I’ve been at this a long time, and I’m so disappointed and frustrated we’re still looking at things like this,” said Huether. “I think the architecture is horrible.”