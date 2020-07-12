City planners to review post office-to-hotel conversion in downtown Napa

The project will cost more than $100 million, Keller, who is partnering with Cypress Equities of Dallas, estimated in September.

Keller purchased the Franklin Station building in 2017 for $2 million from the U.S. Postal Service, which earlier had triggered an outcry among Napa residents and preservationists when it announced plans to tear down the landmark for $500,000, rather than spend the $8 million it said was necessary to repair and reopen it.

Napa opened the way to the hotel project in 2018, when the City Council approved a rezoning of the property to allow for mixed uses and a maximum building height of 60 feet.

Keller shared an early version of the hotel project with city planners in June 2019, with sketches showing a newly built structure of metal and plate glass enveloping the historic facade and extending upward behind it. At the time, some observers objected to the size and scale of the annex to the original post office, saying it overwhelmed and partially obscured the core structure from the 1930s.