A strategy to bring downtown homes and shops where a movie theater once stood is coming into focus – and Napa’s land-use authority will soon have its say.
The city Planning Commission on Thursday will weigh in on a master plan laying out the future location of housing, retail space and parking around Pearl Street, where the Cinedome was torn down in 2015. The project, involving eight parcels and 5.4 acres at the north end of downtown Napa, also would include a parking structure for at least 300 vehicles, estimated to cost $12 million or more.
If fully built out, the Cinedome-area project could create at least 45 new housing units and 22,000 square feet of restaurant and shopping space, city officials wrote in a memorandum last week. As much as 65,000 square feet of office space also could be created, an amount that could instead become 60 additional dwellings, according to city staff.
A favorable review from planners would propel the project to a final vote by the City Council, which in May supported a Pearl Street overhaul in principle so long as housing and parking are made the top priorities.
City planners and designers have said their goal is to reshape the Cinedome’s old environs into an easily walkable neighborhood that blends residential and retail uses, expands the parking supply against expected traffic increases, and flows naturally southward into the Oxbow Commons park.
The plan effectively divides the project area into four sections on the north and south sides of Pearl Street, between Main Street to the west and Soscol Avenue in the east.
A block north of Pearl, owned by the Napa Sanitation District, is targeted for three-story townhouses on its south side and two-story units on its north face along Clinton Street, along with some ground-level storefronts. New construction would replace a dormant pumping station and a skateboard park currently occupying the site.
On the opposite, south side of Pearl is the site of the demolished Cinedome, whose former owner SyWest Development of San Rafael continues to own the property. The city will recommend multistory construction for housing and retail on the site, which is currently occupied by a temporary parking lot.
Two acres of city-owned lands, south of the old theater location and adjacent to Oxbow Commons and Napa Creek, are earmarked for mainly one-story construction including a café overlooking the park, which carries flood waters in major winter storms. The eastern portion near Soscol Avenue may gain a one-story commercial building, but also could remain open space to link bicyclists and pedestrians from the Soscol section of the Napa Valley Vine Trail into the Cinedome neighborhood.
Napa’s proposed parking garage is currently planned for a city-owned lot south of Pearl, west of the former Cinedome and behind the Kyser-Lui building on Main Street. However, an alternative plan being considered by SyWest could shift the parking structure east of the theater site near Pearl’s intersection with Yajome Street, according to the city memo.
Turning the Pearl Street project fully into reality will require not only the backing of the city, Napa Sanitation and SyWest but also an extension of flood controls along the Napa River, which is required for the project’s eastern tracts to become buildable.