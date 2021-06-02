City ponders artwork to adorn pavement of downtown Napa intersection

A graphic at Main and Second could take the form either of a painted mural or of a thermoplastic overlay, which Gregory said could be temporarily removed and then replaced when city crews service water mains and other buried utilities.

While an art-infused intersection would create a clear visual hub downtown, committee member Lissa Gibbs suggested thinking beyond aesthetics – by getting local residents and especially youth involved in its design or creation.

“When I think of a project like this, I really would hope there is a way that young people could be involved in the making of the art,” she said. “I wouldn’t want to see that space that belongs to everyone in the community ceded only to become a novelty for a few minutes for people to live here, and a tourist attraction otherwise.”

However, Gibbs’ colleague John Hannaford cautioned against passing over established artists for the design of such a prominent and heavily traveled crossroads in downtown Napa, even if younger Napans are entrusted with installation or other supporting duties.