Napa drivers can expect road closures and detours over the next several weeks as the city looks to begin its annual paving program
Closures will begin July 1 and last for six to eight weeks, the city announced Friday morning. Affected residents have been notified and "no parking" signs have been posted in neighborhoods.
Here's where the closures will occur:
• Butte Street
• Merced Street
• Del Norte Avenue
• West Central Avenue to California Boulevard
• West Park Avenue to California Boulevard
• West Menlo Avenue to Jefferson Street
• Myrtle Avenue
• Sacramento Street
• Sonoma Street
• El Dorado Street
• Santa Clara Street
• Marin Street, from Myrtle to Park Avenues