Street paving in Napa

Streets in four Napa neighborhoods will receive repaving work starting this summer through the city’s 10-mile-per-year resurfacing program, which focuses paving on dilapidated streets in different neighborhoods each year.

 J.L. Sousa, Register file photo

Napa drivers can expect road closures and detours over the next several weeks as the city looks to begin its annual paving program

Closures will begin July 1 and last for six to eight weeks, the city announced Friday morning. Affected residents have been notified and "no parking" signs have been posted in neighborhoods.

Here's where the closures will occur:

• Butte Street

• Merced Street

• Del Norte Avenue

• West Central Avenue to California Boulevard

• West Park Avenue to California Boulevard

• West Menlo Avenue to Jefferson Street

• Myrtle Avenue

• Sacramento Street

• Sonoma Street

• El Dorado Street

• Santa Clara Street

• Marin Street, from Myrtle to Park Avenues

Public Safety Reporter

Courtney Teague is the Napa Valley Register public safety reporter. She can be reached at 707-256-2221. You can follow her reporting on Twitter and Facebook, or send her anonymous tip at: tinyurl.com/anonymous-tipbox-courtney.