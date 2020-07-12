City to evaluate Napa hotel straddling Wine Train line; two historic homes to be moved

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Napa's city land-use authority will weigh in on a downtown hotel project – unveiled nearly four years ago – that would straddle the Napa Valley Wine Train line.

The First and Oxbow Gateway Project, which is to feature 74 hotel rooms spread across a pair of four-story buildings, will come before the Planning Commission on Thursday, July 16. Planners will decide whether to recommend the hotel's approval by the City Council.

Announced by the developer JB Leamer in August 2016 and originally branded Foxbow, the complex would occupy both sides of the Wine Train rails at the southeast corner of First Street and Soscol Avenue, at the edge of an Oxbow district that has become an increasing focus of Napa tourism in recent years.

Each building at First and Oxbow would contain 37 guest rooms, with space for street-level retail stores and two levels of underground parking. The complex would include an interior courtyard and private terraces, along with a swimming pool, spa, fitness center and conference and meeting space, along with a cafe featuring a sculpture garden, according to plans filed by Leamer.