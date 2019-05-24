Will a 19th-century mansion turned bed-and-breakfast inn be allowed to take in more guests? Despite the opposition of neighbors and a city vote of rejection, that question remains unanswered.
Given a chance this week to accept or reject an expansion of the Cedar Gables Inn in Napa’s Old Town neighborhood, the City Council instead sent the matter back to the same Planning Commission that turned down the request last month amid residents’ fears of increased traffic and crowding.
The decision allows Cedar Gables’ owners to offer a revised application for expanding the nine-room inn, whose interior they sought to remodel into a 15-room layout to raise money for upkeep of the shingle-sided 1895 structure at Coombs and Oak streets.
Husband-and-wife owners Abhilash (John) Patel and Maria Eriksson had appealed planners’ April 18 denial to the council, offering to scale back the remodeling to 13 guest rooms to reduce the demand on curbside parking spaces in the neighborhood. The resulting boost in room revenue would be used to carry out long-deferred maintenance of the roof, interior wooden paneling and stained-glass windows, said Scott Klingbeil, representative for the couple.
Rather than accept or turn down the project outright, council members effectively called timeout on the debate, allowing the owners to refine the plan and possibly reduce its scale further.
While Mary Luros was inclined to turn down any increase in capacity, Doris Gentry downplayed the impact of four extra rooms on neighborhood parking and traffic and accepted whatever steps might be needed to keep the B&B viable in the long run – especially given the unlikelihood of the mansion becoming a private residence again.
“It doesn’t make sense in this day and age to live in a 10,000-square-foot house,” she said of the inn, which is based at the historic Edward Wilder Churchill House. Over the generations, the home was converted to a boardinghouse, nurses’ quarters and a spa before becoming a B&B in 1993.
Councilmember Liz Alessio expressed sympathy for Patel and Eriksson over the mounting costs of Cedar Gables’ upkeep – “It’s an endless job when you’re a B&B owner caring for a Victorian building,” she said – but added that the prospect of a larger inn taking away scarce parking from neighborhood residents could not be ignored. Rather than overrule planners who opposed the expansion, she sought time to strike a compromise version, perhaps with as few as 11 rooms.
The Cedar Gables project would not include any exterior expansion but would instead carve out guest rooms from unused spaces, including two bedrooms, an attic, tavern and breakfast room. To lessen the use of street-side parking spaces, on-site parking would be expanded from six to eight vehicles by using a tandem arrangement.
Even a more modest expansion of Cedar Gables, however, failed to change many minds among Old Town residents who have complained of a saturation of overnight guests in their neighborhood – not only at a half-dozen existing B&Bs but also in private bedrooms rented through Airbnb-style home sharing websites.
“The neighborhood is changing because of (guests) moving in,” resident Kathleen Wolf told the council. “It’s changing the neighborhood, it’s changing its character, it’s changing the atmosphere.”
No date was immediately announced for the Planning Commission to reconsider the project.