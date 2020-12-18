Claims against PG&E for California wildfires are piling up again. Here's the latest tally

Six months after successfully emerging from bankruptcy — a case driven by massive wildfire damages — PG&E Corp. is wrestling with fire-related claims approaching $1 billion.

California's largest utility has told investors that claims from September's Zogg Fire could reach $275 million, a figure that doesn't include any fines or other penalties levied by government agencies. The Zogg Fire burned 56,338 acres, killed four people and destroyed 204 homes and other buildings in Shasta County.

"It is reasonably possible that the loss will be greater than $275 million," PG&E said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The utility said it believes insurance will cover much of the loss.

Coupled with previously disclosed potential losses of $625 million from the October 2019 Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, and the utility is facing $900 million in post-bankruptcy wildfire damages.

The losses represent PG&E's estimates of claims for damages from homeowners and others.