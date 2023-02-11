Eighth-grade students at Napa's Redwood High School had the opportunity to put their newfound knowledge of the Bill of Rights to use on Friday, when the school hosted its annual mock trials.

The morning's activities kicked off with a question-and-answer session with Napa County Superior Court Judge Scott R.L. Young and Napa Superior Court attorney Neil Bowman-Davis about their professions.

Afterward, teacher Stephanie Trott split her first-period students into two classrooms, set up as courtrooms.

Trott has been teaching eighth-grade U.S. history at Redwood Middle School for six years, and teaches students about the formation of government from colonial times through the creation of the Bill of Rights. As students learn about the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution, she arranges mock trials to immerse her 160 students in a courtroom atmosphere.

Each court had a presiding judge — Young in one room and Bowman-Davis in the other — who sat on a panel of student judges to hear two landmark First Amendment cases, which were renamed to dissuade students from researching their outcomes online.

Young, a Napa native, is currently on civil assignment for the Napa Superior Court and regularly works with students in mock trials and in peer courts.

“I am part of a community that's given me so much and just really I feel very lucky and fortunate to be able to give back,” he said. “Any opportunity there is to serve the community, I'm happy to help, and this is just a great way to do it. It's super fun.”

This year, the first trial was based on the 2006 Guiles v. Marineau case, which involved a middle school's dress code and student rights to free speech and political speech. The second trial was based on last year's Supreme Court case, Kennedy v. Bremerton School District, and involved the Establishment Clause, which separates church and state and protected individual rights to engage in religious observation after school football games.

Both cases involved students and were hand-picked by Trott to keep the students engaged.

“(Guiles v. Marineau) just has some really sensational aspects to it…they’re middle schoolers, so talking about (dress code) is a topic for them daily that I think they can identify with. It was something that they could really argue,” said Trott. “The one on the football field evolved because I noticed in my class more kids expressing a desire to (discuss religion).”

Each 50-minute class period consisted of two hearings, where students argued the cases among their peers. The appellant and respondent teams of four gave opening statements, presenting and rebutting questions from the nine judges and the opposing side before judges returned their decisions.

Students were encouraged to dress the part for the mock trials.

Student Jay Alvarez, who had the trial during her first-period class and donned a black blazer, had studied up on her case, which she said helped ease her nerves.

“You have to be ready, especially emotionally (and) mentally. … You can’t just assume that everybody’s going to respond the same way, or everybody’s going to take information the same way,” said Alvarez. “Even when it wasn’t my turn (to speak), I was thinking back about what I was saying and correcting myself in my head, like, ‘I could have done this better,’ or ‘other speakers said this better.’”

Also feeling the pressure was Jackson Duda, dressed in a button-up, a tie and his dad’s dress shoes — a size too big for him.

Duda, who argued his case in sixth period, said he was scared to begin with, but his nerves intensified when he showed up to class and realized two members of his four-student attorney team were no-shows. His nerves were further compounded when, at the top of the trial, his team found out they had prepared to argue the wrong side of the case.

Luckily, all of the attorney teams had spent weeks studying their cases from all sides. In the end, he wondered if perhaps his team — which ultimately lost — may have benefitted from studying the wrong side.

“It was like, I knew exactly what they were going to say, and I prepared in my mind what they were going to say. It was basically like I was inside of their heads,” he said.

And at the end of the day, Trott said she was impressed with her students.

“They did something that was hard, and they got through it and did well," she said. "I could tell just from their overall attitudes that they were excited.”

Trott also said having people like Young and Bowman-Davis give their time to the students was validating and motivating for her and her students. “I’m just thankful we have a community of leaders that are willing to step in and (engage our students).”

Young said of the Redwood students, “I was really excited to see they were all very well prepared, smart, bright and inquisitive.”

He added, “it really inspires me and gives me optimism about the future.”