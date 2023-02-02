Clay Gregory, who served many roles during a career in the wine industry that spanned three-decades, died on Wednesday at age 65 from complications related to a form of early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

Gregory’s most recent role before announcing his retirement in 2019 was as president and CEO of Visit Napa Valley.

According to a news release from his friend and former Visit Napa Valley colleague Angela Jackson, Gregory helped establish the Napa Valley Tourism Improvement District and during his tenure and worked with the San Francisco Travel Association, adding the Napa Valley wine region to the Great Wine Capitals. He also formed partnerships to support the launching of music and film gatherings including BottleRock Napa Valley, the Napa Valley Film Festival and Festival Napa Valley, and he created various events and marketing programs promoting wine country that included Flavor! Napa Valley, Arts in April and Cabernet Season.

After taking the helm at Visit Napa Valley in 2009, Gregory helped launch the Tourism Improvement District to help fund the promotion of a Napa Valley industry that was seeing revenues fall in the Great Recession’s wake. In its first seven years, the agency raised $51 million – placing a 2% assessment on hotel room rates to fund marketing – during a period when hotel revenues rose from $207 million to $396 million by 2017.

“These were difficult times, financially and organizationally,” George Goeggel, managing partner of Auberge du Soleil, said of Gregory’s work in a 2018 interview with the Napa Valley Register. “But we were united in one thought – we are going to have to find a team and we need somebody to lead that effort.”

Born in Manhattan Beach but raised in Northern California, Gregory earned MBA degrees from San Jose State University. His career in the wine industry began in 1989 after he left a job with Motorola Inc. in Silicon Valley to work as a marketing manager for Robert Mondavi, a pioneer in the Napa wine industry's rise to international fame. Robert's son Tim Mondavi later announced Gregory's promotion to general manager at Robert Mondavi Winery, where he eventually became vice president.

After leaving Mondavi, Gregory moved to Jackson Family Wines, where he was president from 2004 to 2009.

“Clay was a wonderful fellow … He had a quiet, warm, receptive charisma that put everyone at ease. He also had aspirations to excel at whatever he did — qualities that made him a well-loved and respected, gentle leader,” Tim Mondavi said in a statement Thursday morning. “We had a great vision, and Clay helped make that happen with his connection to people, his warm, welcoming, inspiring confident-enhancing spirit. He loved people, wine and fun, and his spirit made him ideal as a goodwill ambassador for Napa Valley. We will miss his always positive presence.”

Gregory contributed to the wine industry and his community in various roles. He was president of the Oakville Winegrowers in the early 1990s, president of the Napa Valley Vintners in 2003, served on the Auction Napa Valley board from 2000 to 2003, founded his wine label Inherit the Sheep in 2006, was president of Napa Humane from 2007 to 2012, and served as president of the Napa Chamber of Commerce from 2009 to 2013.

“Clay's leadership was instrumental in devising and implementing the (Tourism Improvement District) for the benefit of the hospitality industry; not only for the city of Napa, but countywide,” said former Napa Mayor Jill Techel in a statement following news of his death. “This strategic investment in the advancement of the industry continues to drive this important economic sector, benefiting all who live, work and visit Napa Valley."

Gregory is survived by his wife Tersilla, four brothers, and seven nieces and nephews.

