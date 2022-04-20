‘Clean’ wine: Hard to regulate, hard to define

The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau have issued a statement on the use of the word “clean,” in the marketing of booze, highlighting a potentially misleading term used by some wine producers.

While not inherently problematic, labeling a bottle as “clean wine,” doesn’t actually say anything about the product, but may leave consumers thinking they have made a choice that is better — and in some cases, good — for their health.

“We’ve received inquiries about the meaning of the word ‘clean’ when used in the labeling and advertising of alcohol beverages subject to the Federal Alcohol Administration Act, [but] TTB regulations do not define the word ‘clean,’ and we do not have standards for the use of the term on labels or in advertisements,” the release said. “Thus, consumers should not interpret the term as meaning that the beverage is organic or has met other production standards set by [the government].”

The TTB went on to say that while in some cases the term may be used as a descriptor of taste and is considered “puffery,” in other cases it is used to create a “misleading impression,” that consuming a certain alcoholic beverage will mitigate health risks or even result in health benefits.

“We would consider those claims to be misleading health-related statements,” they said.

Master Sommelier Matt Stamp at Napa’s Compline Restaurant and Wine Shop said the term is very nebulous. As a hard-to-define, hard-to-regulate descriptor, he noted that "clean" is typically used by those in the business of intersecting wellness with alcohol.

“When a wine is marked as ‘clean,’ I think many wine drinkers assume that it's just grape juice, fermented naturally, and that it is somehow less likely to produce hangovers or the other ill effects of alcohol,” said Stamp. “I think the use of the term also leads to assumptions that wines not marked ‘clean’ are unhealthier.”

“It feels like a buzzy, trendy term that doesn't do anything to accurately describe the wine itself, but it has a lot to say about the self-image of those who buy into it.”

Similarly, Stamp said that the word “clean” is to winemaking what the word “sustainable,” is to winegrowing, meaning that the term means only what the producer wants it to mean.

“And the consumer just has to fill in the blanks with their imagination.”

You can reach Sam Jones at 707-256-2221 and sjones@napanews.com.

Pop the cork on Napa Valley wine! Discover the hidden stories of Napa Valley wine and the people behind it -- plus expert analysis from our columnists and more with our weekly email newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.