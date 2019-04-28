On Sunday, Napans found numerous ways to show their mindfulness for the environment – from helping clear trash from their local river, to perusing the latest emission-free cars, to giving students a stage to show off more sustainable ways of living.
The city’s Earth Day celebrations opened with morning cleanup efforts around Napa before shifting to the annual festival hosted by the Environmental Education Coalition of Napa County at the downtown Oxbow Commons, where thousands of visitors caught glimpses of all things emissions-reducing, less polluting and in greater harmony with nature.
In the amphitheater bowl of the Commons were parked a quartet of electric vehicles, one of numerous exhibitions comprising the nationwide Drive Electric Earth Day that aimed to use the holiday to promote greater use of non-fossil-fueled cars to curb global warming and air pollution. One of the displays was a Tesla X whose four doors were swung open to a succession of curious onlookers trying out its airy cabin and the computer-like center screen.
The Tesla’s husband-and-wife owners, Jeff and Lisa Songster of Martinez, were also evangelists on this day – as they have been at previous Earth Day celebrations that included one in Santa Cruz a week earlier.
“Sharing the story is important; we bought this not as a status symbol but as a technology proof of concept,” said Jeff Songster. “We end up talking about the health aspects and how its saves people from asthma, from micro-particle pollution. The car helps us to talk about the right things.”
Elsewhere at the festival grounds, the Napa County Bicycle Coalition oversaw two lots filled with two-wheel transport – one a parking lot for visitors leaving their cars at home, the other filled with used and refurbished bikes to sell at a discount to encourage emission-free commuting around town.
“Having children, having a celebration based around shared values of taking care of our resources and the mother Earth that cares for us is amazing,” said Alison DeLong of Napa as she and her son and daughter arrived at the bike lot. Minutes later, they moved on – with new rides for 11-year-old Tashi and 6-year-old Jasmine, to replace the bikes they’d outgrown.
Sprinkled in the array of festival stands were exhibits by local high schoolers, shining a light on the various kinds of pollution that threaten wildlife and human health. One booth set up by New Technology High seniors alerted passers-by to a lesser-known disruption: light and noise pollution that can disrupt the egg-laying of sea turtles and the communication of dolphins and other marine mammals.
“We just talk about how this relates to (spectators), so when they found about it they start caring,” said New Tech senior Hibah Shafi, whose team advocated for minimizing excessive nighttime lighting and amplified sound. “Small things, even little things, matter.”
Others chose the Earth Day celebration as a chance to expose their children to the pleasures of the outdoors, on a sun-drenched afternoon when a pleasant breeze wafted across the Commons near the Napa River.
“I want to get my little lady some outdoor time,” Gavin Taylor of Napa said of his 4-year-old daughter Iris. “For children like my daughter, it’s great to show they can have a lot of fun without a screen or a tablet, just teaching the little ones, it’s a lot of fun to be outside.”
Proceeds from the Sunday bike sale will fund bike safety education programs for local children, according to the coalition’s executive director, Patrick Band.
Earlier, more than 200 volunteers had marked Earth Day by hauling out a variety of throwaways at six sites from Kennedy Park north to Vintage High School. Though the castoffs included items as large as a shopping cart and four tires – and as random as a kitchen pot and a windowpane shard – an organizer of the cleanup campaign saw progress even in the amount – and kinds – of refuse being recovered compared to years past.
“The amount of trash is going down, which is exciting,” said Anna Yip, volunteer coordinator for the Napa County Resource Conservation District. “We’ve passed the point of picking up stuff that’s been there for years, and getting to trash that’s been dumped more recently.
“We like to keep people busy, but if there’s less trash out there it’s a success.”