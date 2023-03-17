ST. HELENA — Napa's producers are moving their sustainable farming practices in the right direction, a leading climate activist and marine biologist told vintners and grapegrowers at a conference earlier this week.

“We know what it’s like to get it wrong. We have all of this media and press about apocalyptic outcomes. But we also have literally hundreds of solutions,” said Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, the co-founder of the Urban Research Lab.

In a wide-ranging discussion that focused climate equity, local government policies and ocean health, Johnson said that while Napa's wine-industry is generally moving in the right direction with environmental initiatives and clean farming, it is important to keep up the momentum.

She spoke with Andrew Isaacs, a professor of tech innovation and climate strategy at UC Berkeley, as part of “Ahead of the Curve” a biannual conference hosted by the Napa Valley Grapegrowers focused on scientific-based solutions to the industry's climate issues.

"The climate problem is a good problem for the Napa community to be addressing because there’s a strong sense of community (here)..." he said. “There is a lot of trading of resources.”

While the climate woes front of mind in the region usually relate to drought and wildfire, Johnson said that the impact of sustainable farming practices on the ocean also needs to be discussed.

“I think we don’t have enough respect for costal ecosystems that help to protect us from storms," she said. "The main groves, the seagrasses, the coral reefs, the wetlands, those are physical buffers from the impacts of storm surge, helping us deal with sea level rise and they also can absorb three or even five times more carbon per acre than a forest on land, than a tropical forest.”

Johnson said she deeply respects how people in agriculture have always "been really creative problem solvers." But Napa Valley farmers may need to pivot to growing different, more drought-tolerant varietals, and growing farther north.

“This is the reality that we face right, which is — for many of you who have been growing here for generations — it's heartbreaking. But the world is changing at such a clip that it's time to start thinking about how we adapt, and not just how we prevent the world from changing,” she said.

But whatever it planted, what goes into the ground may also find its way into the ocean.

“Anything that you put on or in your soils is going to end up affecting costal and marine ecosystems," said Johnson. "So eliminating the use of pesticides is a really important thing to do, or phase those out as much as you can, and thinking about how we are preventing erosion and minimizing and being really specific in our uses of fertilizer, because when those excess nutrients run off into costal ecosystems, they can cause algae blooms and all sorts of disruptions."

And while she mentioned plenty of concerning statistics regarding the current trajectory of our oceans, Johnson closed on a positive note.

“How could anyone give up on this magnificent planet and all of the other people and creatures that we get to share it with? I mean, what a magnificent opportunity to be able to protect the things and the people we love.”

