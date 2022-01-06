Climate group urges Napa City Council to ban new gas stations

A Napa climate group recently urged the Napa City Council to ban new gas stations, like American Canyon and Calistoga have previously done, along with several other climate-connected actions.

Those asks were part of a presentation on Tuesday about climate change and potential actions the council could take from Napa Schools for Climate Action (S4CA), the local chapter of a county-wide coalition of high school students, teachers, local leaders and concerned citizens working to find ways to combat climate change and reduce Napa County’s emissions to net zero by or before 2030.

The presenters, Alisa Karesh and Emily Bit, are co-presidents of the local climate group and seniors at Napa High School and American Canyon High School, respectively.

Karesh said the group aims to “educate, engage and empower” their peers, families and local residents and promote “awareness, accountability and action” toward the climate crisis.

“Our motto is ‘no school should be a silent witness to the climate crisis,’” Karesh said. “This is something we consider to be very true as primary and secondary schools are the foundation of our education. And to ignore the climate crisis is to put our futures at risk.”

Bit said since becoming student leaders of the group and talking with local leaders, they’ve focused on pushing Napa County toward reducing its reliance on the fossil fuel industry — an initiative known as “Fossil Free Future” — through a push to ban the construction of new gas stations in any Napa County city. That effort coincides with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2020 executive order to phase out the sale of gas-powered vehicles in California by 2035, Bit said.

American Canyon enacted a temporary ban on new gas stations in March last year and Calistoga followed up with a ban in December. Petaluma, over in Sonoma County, was the first city to ban the construction of new gas stations in March last year.

“We don’t believe that gas-powered cars are the enemy,” Bit said. “Something that is super important to us is that we don’t blame consumers for these global, wide-scale issues such as climate change because this burden should be falling on the shoulders of large corporations and companies that profit off the working-class citizens.”

The co-presidents also talked about local deforestation, specifically about the loss of oak trees in Napa, and showed a short video on the subject to the council.

In total, the group asked the council to consider a temporary moratorium on any forest and woodland removal until Napa County strengthens its water quality and tree protection ordinance; a resolution declaring a climate emergency in Napa and a pledge to decrease emissions to net-zero by or before 2030; and a ban on new gas stations in the city.

Mayor Scott Sedgley said the council understands climate change is the biggest issue facing the world right now.

“Believe me, these discussions will be ongoing on your asks and resolutions and next steps for the city council.”

Sedgley also brought up a recent council decision to deny a proposed drive-thru, an action taken alongside discussion of potentially banning future drive-thrus from the city to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions created by idling vehicles.

“Those are always tough decisions for council to make,” Sedgley said. “We promise to do our job and make those decisions that need to be made.”

Councilmember Mary Luros said the presentation had great timing because the council will soon be setting its goals and priorities for upcoming years in the upcoming General Plan update.

Jim Wilson, speaking on behalf of Napa Climate NOW! in a public comment, urged the council to adopt the climate emergency resolution and commit to net zero emissions by or before 2030.

“There’s nothing comfortable about confronting this challenge and it’s going to take courageous action by all of us to reverse course,” Wilson said. “This means making a meaningful commitment to doing no more harm, and to achieving net-zero climate pollution by 2030. Climate change should now be one of the filters through which all policy decisions going forward are considered. It is, in short, a true emergency.”

