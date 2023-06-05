Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

A stretch of Mount Veeder Road in unincorporated Napa County will be closed for part of each business day this week and next, county officials said.

Mount Veeder Road will be closed from 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The closures began Monday and will continue through June 16.