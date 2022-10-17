 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Closures today for road work on Napa's Big Ranch Road

  • Updated
Napa County Logo
J.L. Sousa/Eagle

The Napa County Office of Emergency Services said Monday morning that Big Ranch Road will be closed in each direction to accommodate road work.

The road will be closed from the Napa city line to Salvador Avenue, said Napa County Director of Public Works Steve Lederer.

Both directions will be affected, but only one lane will be closed at a time, which will allow residents to access the area, according to Napa County Emergency Services Officer Brieanna Jones. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

The closure is expected to last until 5 p.m.

The work involves microsurfacing the roadway. That work will continue on Tuesday from Salvador Avenue to Oak Knoll, and on Wednesday and Thursday resurfacing on Oak Knoll will begin.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com.

