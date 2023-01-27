Clover Flat Landfill $619,000 fine finalized

Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Violations include discharges of 40,000 gallons of leachate-laden stormwater and acidic stormwater into a creek. They also include failure to implement minimum best management practices, such as slope stabilization and outdoor equipment spill and leak observation and response procedures, an agency press release said.
The issue came to light in spring 2019 when Napa County said water contaminated with metals and chemicals had run from the landfill into Dutch Henry Creek during storms. The creek runs to the Napa River.
Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.