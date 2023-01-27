 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clover Flat Landfill $619,000 fine finalized

A crane sorts garbage at the Clover Flat landfill outside Calistoga in 2021.

 Jesse Duarte, Star file photo

A state agency has finalized a previously announced, proposed $619,400 fine against Clover Flat Landfill near Calistoga over 2019 allegations that landfill water runoff polluted a creek.

The San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board announced Friday that it has approved the settlement. The fine is against Vista Corp. doing business as Clover Flat Landfill, Inc.

Violations include discharges of 40,000 gallons of leachate-laden stormwater and acidic stormwater into a creek. They also include failure to implement minimum best management practices, such as slope stabilization and outdoor equipment spill and leak observation and response procedures, an agency press release said.

The issue came to light in spring 2019 when Napa County said water contaminated with metals and chemicals had run from the landfill into Dutch Henry Creek during storms. The creek runs to the Napa River.

Clover Flat Landfill, also known as Clover Flat Resource Recovery Park, is located at 4380 Silverado Trail.

A crane sorts trash at Clover Flat Landfill.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 707-256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

