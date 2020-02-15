Radioactive fracing tanks, fires, an explosion, stream pollution – the Clover Flat landfill near Calistoga had a run of problems in recent years that landfill officials say new management is solving.
Environmentalist Chris Malan isn’t so certain. She and the Institute for Conservation, Advocacy, Research and Education (ICARE) recently sent a letter to several newspapers, including the Napa Valley Register, saying questions remain.
Malan and institute Board Member Christina Aranguren attributed landfill problems to “long-term neglect in existing infrastructure and lack of maintenance and qualified staffing.”
Clover Flat Resource Recovery Park responded to the ICARE letter with a letter of its own also sent out to various newspapers.
Christy Pestoni, Clover Flat chief operating officer, wrote that the landfill put a new management team in place in May 2019. No violations have occurred since then. The landfill has taken such steps as hiring a creek restoration and biological consulting firm and installing a new compactor at a cost of almost $1 million.
“We are working to restore confidence with our community and are invested in continuing to improve the facilities operations,” Pestoni wrote.
The two letters give a view of the Clover Flat problems and the local and regional responses.
Clover Flat serves Calistoga, St. Helena and Yountville. As previously reported in the Napa Valley Register, Napa County and the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board have looked into various alleged violations there.
For example, last March the county accused the landfill of violations ranging from the leakage to a creek to erosion to failure to install needed fire protection infrastructure.
In April, the county Upper Valley Waste Management Agency threatened to revoke the Clover Flat contract to operate the landfill. In October, it withdrew the breach-of-contract notice after deciding Clover Flat had made sufficient progress.
Among the issues ICARE brings up are radioactive fracing tanks. Clover Flat bought used tanks from the oil-fracking industry and five landfill employees were tested for radiation exposure after becoming ill, one quite ill, the group wrote.
Pestoni responded that Clover Flat in 2018 bought three used, 21,000-gallon frac tanks and in 2019 decided to store landfill runoff called leachate in them.
Employees removed sludge residue from the three tanks and put the sludge in six 55-gallon drums for disposal by a hazardous waste collection company. As it turned out, the residue contained naturally occurring radioactive materials from Midwest fracking operations.
That resulted in landfill employees being tested at a local hospital. One employee was affected by exposure and remains under medical observation, but is still working, Pestoni wrote.
Pestoni on Wednesday said the three tanks with leachate were sitting in a taped-off area. The leachate is to be removed for disposal out-of-state. Clover Flat will either keep the tanks once they are certified as clean or return them to the third-party broker from which they were purchased.
ICARE wrote that Clover Flat was cited numerous times for having insufficient personnel to detect and prevent the disposal of combustible materials. Last May, illegal dumping led to an explosion that injured an employee.
Pestoni acknowledged the early May explosion caused by a chemical reaction between improperly disposed materials. A tractor worker was sent to the hospital for monitoring and returned to work the following day.
The Clover Flat issue came up at a Jan. 23 Napa County Board of Supervisors candidates’ forum. Malan submitted a question to the candidates asking if landfill should be closed as soon as possible.
“I don’t think it’s a question of, ‘Let’s shut it down,’” incumbent Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza responded.
Clover Flat needs to play by the rules, he said. But shutting it down would mean more trucks on the road hauling trash elsewhere, which would be bad for the environment.
His challenger for the 4th District Supervisor seat, Amber Manfree, said she needs to look into the issue more to know if Clover Flat needs to be closed or managed better and have better enforcement.
“Generally, I think we need to look at waste streams in the county to make sure we’re doing all we can to reuse, reduce and recycle, all of those things,” she added.
Fifth District Supervisor Belia Ramos said Clover Flat has certainly had compliance issues and the seepage into the creek last year is unacceptable. The new management at the landfill has a greater willingness to comply, she said.
“Continuous monitoring and compliance I think is the first avenue for addressing Clover Flat,” Ramos said.
Mariam Aboudamous, her challenger for the 5th District seat, said insuring compliance is key. She doesn’t believe just closing landfills is the answer and stressed recycling and reusing.
“If they’re exposing (employees) to unsafe conditions, I would not be opposed to closing them and figuring out another way and another place to do this kind of stuff,” Aboudamous added.
Clover Flat Resource Recover Park is located at 4380 Silverado Trail. It is owned and operated by Clover Flat Land Fill, a California corporation with Bob Pestoni listed by the state as the corporation’s agent. The Pestoni family has been involved in upvalley garbage collection since 1963.