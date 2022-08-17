Clover Flat landfill working Napa code corrections

Clover Flat Landfill near Calistoga is trying to rectify Napa County code violations from 2019, resulting in a public hearing where landfill critics and backers could voice opinions.

Viewpoints stated at Wednesday's county Planning Commission meeting touched on a range of issues. Among them was whether Clover Flat Landfill should even continue to exist at the present site.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

"We're here to listen," attorney Rob Anglin said on behalf of the landfill owners before a handful of people stepped to the microphone.

He and others associated with the landfill were also ready to give their side of the story, including disputing the idea that the landfill should be relocated.

Clover Flat Landfill, also called Clover Flat Resource Recovery Park, serves the Upvalley, including St. Helena, Calistoga and Yountville. City of Napa and American Canyon garbage goes elsewhere.

The landfill seeks to expand its 79-acre footprint to 115 acres to include existing roads, basins, storage areas and stockpiles. Operations would remain the same, with the exception of adding Monday gate hours for self-haulers.

It seeks to construct a new soil stockpile grade, realign the stockpile access road, reconstruct main and tributary channels and revegetate within a stream setback, among other things. All of this would address code violations.

But the landfill under state law can’t simply start moving earth. Napa County determined it must first complete an environmental impact report.

The Napa County Planning Commission held a “scoping” session. The goal was to hear concerns about the project before consultants begin the environmental impact report.

St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth, noting he was speaking for himself and not the city, talked about wildfire danger. Clover Flat is a wind-prone area within a Cal Fire high fire hazard severity zone. Landfills contain volatile fuel loads, he said.

"The site and facility at this location, I believe, is very concerning," he said. "It came on line in the 1960s, well before the current levels of human activity and investment in Napa County."

Attorney Stuart Flashman said he is working with Ellsworth. The environmental impact report in its project alternatives section should look at relocating the landfill and closing and remediating the Clover Flat site, he said.

"This shouldn't have been put here," Flashman said. "It's a bad place for a landfill, and there are far better places to put a landfill."

Anglin called these remarks "going back in time."

"It's hard to imagine how you would move a landfill that's been operating for many years. They don't move," he said.

Resident Jeri Hansen said all communities generate waste.

"While we can reduce our waste by recycling and composting, nobody has figured out just quite yet how to totally eliminate waste," she said. "So solid waste facilities like Clover Flat are necessary public functions, like water and wastewater treatment plants."

Hansen talked about, not what should be included in the environmental impact report, but what shouldn't. The report must focus on the specific scope of this project, not on such things as relocating to another site, she said.

She also praised the Pestoni family that has long operated the landfill and the employees. They have improved the landfill to meet changing state requirements and implemented innovative technology to improve waste reduction, Hansen said.

Local environmentalist Chris Malan of the Institute for Conservation, Advocacy, Research and Education spoke. She said the landfill's location is a problem not only because of wildfires, but erosion.

"When the big storms hit, the water comes rushing down the mountain and overcomes their erosion control devices," she said.

She referenced a 2019 code violation that said water contaminated with leachate washed from the landfill into a creek. That incident attracted the attention of the county, San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board and state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

If the landfill continues forward, it must be able to withstand a 100-year storm, Malan said. The environmental impact report is not on track for climate change, she added.

Anglin addressed grading that took place on land owned by the landfill owners, but outside the landfill footprint. Clover Flat didn't merely start grading in this area in a "cowboy manner," he said.

County-approved plans from the mid-1990s envisioned a soil stockpile outside the landfill footprint. Soil is moved as it is used for daily landfill cover. The county in 2019 said the soil movements didn't comply with previous county permits, Anglin said.

"It's a rather clunky arrangement to having grading and erosion control measures approved by Napa County for an ongoing landfill operation," Anglin said.

By expanding the landfill footprint, soil stockpiling operations will be under the landfill use permit, making things clearer, he said.

The county is accepting comments for the environmental scoping through Aug. 29. Send emails to Dana.Morrison@countyofnapa.org.

County officials expect a draft environmental report to be released for public comment next spring.

Clover Flat officials in 2019 said the code violations came about for a number of reasons, among them a wet winter, the taking in of wildfire debris and difficulties in finding an onsite manager.