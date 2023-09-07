Two sides involved in a lawsuit over Clover Flat Landfill near Calistoga have different thoughts on the dismissal of the case in Napa County Superior Court.

The group WhataWasteNV.org in October 2021 sued the Upper Valley Waste Management Agency, which oversees the privately owned landfill. It alleged a franchise agreement update between the agency and landfill operator allows the landfill to accept more waste and required environmental study.

Immediately after the lawsuit filing, agency manger Steven Lederer said the lawsuit contained “factually inaccurate and time-limited claims.”

All of this culminated in a recent settlement agreement. Lederer said the Upper Valley agreed not to seek attorney fees and other costs from the plaintiffs in return for the case being dismissed.

“The lawsuit was frivolous and languished for over two years while the petitioners tried but ultimately failed to substantiate the claims,” Lederer said Thursday in an email.

In a news release, Lederer said WhataWasteNV.org is aptly named, with the lawsuit proving to be nothing but a waste of customers' money.

Attorney Michelle Black, speaking on behalf of WhataWasteNV.org, said this lawsuit is over. But, she noted on Wednesday, Clover Flat Landfill in a separate action has applied to Napa County to expand its footprint.

The landfill would expand from 79 to 115 acres to include existing roads, basins, storage areas and stockpiles. This is an effort to deal with 2019 county code violations. The county is requiring an environmental impact report.

“The petitioners have agreed to deal with the landfill through the county’s process for the landfill expansion and the environmental review that’s happening there,” Black said. “The plan is just to bring those claims that way and hopefully we can get actual resolution and real mitigation for the environmental impacts of that landfill.”

Clover Flat Landfill, also called Clover Flat Resource Recovery Park, serves St. Helena, Calistoga and Yountville. The Upper Valley Waste Management Agency is a joint-powers entity of Napa County, the cities of Calistoga and St. Helena, and the town of Yountville.

The lawsuit is part of a larger debate over the landfill in hills framing the Napa Valley. Opponents formed the group WhataWasteNV.org and want to close the landfill.

WhataWasteNV.org's website describes the group's concerns about "storing waste atop our community's watershed."

“It is time to rethink this outdated practice that increases fire risk, threatens our water supply with contamination and risks degradation of our community and the Napa Valley brand,” the website says.

In a statement, Upper Valley board chair Margie Mohler, the Yountville mayor, mentioned a number of regulatory agencies oversee the landfill. They include the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Napa County Fire, and the Local Enforcement Agency effort by the county and CalRecycle.

“These agencies will continue their excellent work in safeguarding both our community and the environment during waste operations,” Mohler said.

At issue in the lawsuit was a franchise agreement update between the Upper Valley agency and the landfill operators.

Attorneys for WhataWasteNV.org said the Upper Valley board on Feb. 8, 2021 authorized amendments to the franchise agreement for the landfill. The revised agreement removed restrictions on the amount and origins of waste that the landfill could accept, the lawsuit said.

Plaintiff attorneys wanted to prepare an administrative record of Upper Valley proceedings, a task court filings said was complicated by pandemic-era board meetings. The lawsuit never reached the point of the agency having to file rebuttals.

The Napa Valley Register looked at the Feb. 8, 2021 Upper Valley Waste Management Agency board meeting agenda. It was unclear how the actions at the meeting related to the lawsuit. The language of the contractor being able to process solid waste from outside the service area seems to date to the Oct. 19, 2020 meeting.

Former St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth, a longtime critic of the landfill, wasn’t party to the lawsuit. But the Upper Valley news release about the lawsuit resolution mentioned him.

Ellsworth “played a significant role as advocate, ally and activist. His public comments and writings were instrumental in instigating their unfounded positions,” the statement said.

On Wednesday, Ellsworth said human health and safety is not a baseless issue. There are landfill issues he is pursuing with the state Environmental Protection Agency and Division of Occupational Safety and Health, known as Cal/OSHA.

“I think many of the concerns that I have expressed have still yet to be addressed and fully realized in their impacts to the environment, the workers and the community," Ellsworth said.

